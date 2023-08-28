Snow White gets disappointing update amid Rachel Zegler controversy

Snow White has received a disappointing update amid the controversy surrounding its lead star Rachel Zegler – although it’s believed the two are not linked.

Disney is steaming ahead with its live-action remakes, with Snow White being the next in line following The Little Mermaid. The project was first announced all the way back in 2016, but it’s only in the last couple of weeks that the adaptation has gone viral worldwide – for all the wrong reasons.

Rachel Zegler, who is playing the titular princess, has received severe backlash after a resurfaced interview showed her slamming the original Snow White and suggesting the prince was a “stalker”. She also spoke about changing the narrative to focus on female empowerment rather than “love”.

As well as haters targeting Zegler, the son of the original film’s director described the new concept as “insulting” and a “disgrace.” But for those who are excited to see how the Disney classic is remade for a modern audience, you might be waiting a bit longer than expected.

Last year, Disney set release dates for a number of its upcoming projects as part of a scheduling shake-up, announcing that the Snow White live-action remake would drop in cinemas on March 22, 2024.

However, according to the latest Puck newsletter, it’s looking likely that this date will change. This was said by Puck founder Matt Belloni, the former editorial director of The Hollywood Reporter and trusted industry source.

As he stated in the newsletter, the film – directed by Marc Webb, from a screenplay by Greta Gerwig and Erin Cressida Wilson – will “almost certainly move off that date,” referring to March 22, 2024.

Disney

While it’s not been confirmed why, it’s almost definitely not related to the Zegler controversy. Sources told TheDisInsider.com that the Snow White reboot is yet to be completed and reshoots still need to be done. They said that production, which kicked off in London in 2022, was put on pause due to the ongoing actors’ strike.

As per CBR, the newsletter also speculates whether Disney could shake up its 2024 release schedule due to the strikes, which have led to the delay of all major Hollywood productions.

Deadpool 3, which was meant to drop on May 3, 2024, was removed from the studio’s upcoming slate, comprising its theatrical releases between September 2023 and June 2024. The outlet explained that Snow White could end up taking Deadpool 3’s slot, although this is all just speculation right now.

We’ll be sure to keep you updated about the Snow White live-action remake as and when new information rolls in – you can read more about the movie here, and for Deadpool 3, head here.