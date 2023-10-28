New Snow White live-action image divides fans

The upcoming Snow White remake is already dividing fans, but now a first look image has drummed up more social media controversy.

As of late, Disney has been re-imagining many of its most famous animated films and transferring them into the live-action world. We’ve already had Cinderella, Beauty and the Beast, and The Little Mermaid, and now Snow White is the next princess to get the live-action treatment.

When the original first came out in 1937 – as the first feature-length animated film – it became a massive hit, and is now one of the most beloved animated movies of all time. So naturally, the live-action remake has a lot to live up to.

Unfortunately, from Rachel Zegler hate, to theme discussions, it seems like this new remake is fighting a losing battle. And now a new image from the film has drummed up more controversy.

Twitter debates CGI dwarves

The first look we’ve received for Snow White comes in the form of an image of the princess surrounded by CGI dwarves. This descision has stirred up some discussion as it was originally assumed that the dwarves were being replaced by a range of magical creatures.

Due to some criticism from actor Peter Dinklage, who called Disney hypocritical for promoting their diverse casting choices while still presenting the story of “seven dwarfs living in a cave together,” the brand had seemingly planned to drop “and the Seven Dwarfs” from the title and the film. But changing the source material in such a drastic way doesn’t seem to have happened.

And thus, Twitter (or X) is confused. User RJ asked “So they’re actually gonna have the seven dwarves in the movie? I thought they were gonna be magical creatures?” Whereas other users, such as Frank J. Fleming celebrated the return of the dwarves: “we successfully bullied them into changing the dwarves. It’s Sonic all over again.”

Meanwhile. other users criticised the film’s use of CGI, with responses including BitSaga‘s “Sweet mother of uncanny valley”, MCU Portal‘s “First look at my next nightmare!” and Preetam Rao asking “What’s the possibility of it getting cancelled or script altered altogether?… Cuz that’d be better.”

Check out more responses below:

One user, Lofti Pixels, blamed Peter Dinklage: “So Peter Dinklage fought really hard for a bunch of f—ing losers to take jobs away from little people and now they got fired and replaced with CGI? And this all took place during an actors strike hellbent on securing jobs for human actors?”

Others came to Dinklage’s defence, with Allan Mott explaining that “Blaming Peter Dinklage because Walt Disney made a terrible decision about a live action remake they shouldn’t have actually made or at the very least completely reimagined is peak idiot-a–hole behaviour. The issue isn’t that real dwarf actors were denied an opportunity, it’s that the only time Hollywood thinks to cast real dwarf actors besides Peter Dinklage is when they make fairy tale and/or fantasy films. Studios need to do better and find ways to cast little people in roles that do not other them. It’s really that simple.”

Directed by Marc Webb and written by Greta Gerwig, the upcoming remake will star Rachel Zegler and Gal Gadot, and feature new music by Dear Evan Hansen duo Pasek & Paul.

It has recently been announced that Snow White will be delayed until March 21, 2025, according to a report by Variety.

Check out more news on the upcoming Snow White remake here, and more TV & Movies coverage here.