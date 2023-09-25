Rachel Zegler’s Snow White must make a huge amount to break even

Amid the ongoing controversy with lead star Rachel Zegler, it’s been revealed that Snow White will need to make a huge amount of money at the box office if it’s going to break even.

Disney’s Snow White live-action remake hit the headlines last month for all the wrong reasons after a 2022 interview of Rachel Zegler, who is taking on the titular role, did the rounds online. In the clip, she slams the original animated version as “weird, weird,” describes Prince Charming as a “stalker,” and jokes that his scenes will be cut from the movie.

Article continues after ad

She also describes changing the focus of the plot from true love to female empowerment. The internet has been up in arms ever since, with other resurfaced videos of Zegler doing the rounds online, old dramas being dragged up, and talks of boycotting the star’s next movie too.

Article continues after ad

But what about Snow White? Despite the vitriolic reaction, the movie hasn’t been cancelled, but there are talks of Disney fans boycotting the live-action remake. Which doesn’t bode well with current box office estimates.

Article continues after ad

Rachel Zegler’s Snow White needs big box office to break even

A new report showing Snow White’s spending so far estimates that the Disney movie will need to earn approximately $336.4 million to break even – and that’s before factoring in a year of post-production and marketing that are likely to drive up the final spending figure significantly.

This is according to a new report by Forbes, which explains that while budgets are normally kept private when it comes to major studio films, much of Snow White was shot in the UK where productions can make use of the government’s Film Tax Relief scheme.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

The scheme provides studios with a reimbursement of up to 25% of the funds they spend in the country, so long as it accounts for at least 10% of the project’s total costs. But in order for this to go through, they have to share financial statements breaking down where the money is going.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

As per Forbes: “Recently-filed financial statements show that over the three years to July 31, 2022, Disney spent $209.3 million (£150.5 million) on making the movie. The filings add that the colossal cost was partly driven by the pandemic causing ‘delays to the production of the motion picture.’”

Article continues after ad

The outlet shared with the Daily Mail that Disney received a $41.1 million reimbursement for Snow White, which takes the net spending to $168.2 million. However, it said “costs are likely to rise sharply” when factoring in more than a year of post-production that was carried out after the date of the financial statements.

Article continues after ad

For those wondering why Disney would need to make double of what it’s spent, it’s due to the amount studios are paid by movie theaters, known in the industry as rental fees. The percentage varies from country to country, but on average this levels out to around 50%, meaning a half-and-half split of box office earnings between the studio and the cinemas.

Article continues after ad

Given The Little Mermaid remake barely broke even and the controversy surrounding Snow White’s Zegler, some are predicting disaster for the upcoming Disney film. But there are still plenty of supporters who can’t wait to get their tickets when the film hits theaters. Only time will tell if Snow White turns into a success or a flop.

Article continues after ad

To read more about the Snow White controversy, check out the coverage below: