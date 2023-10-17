Daily Wire trolling Rachel Zegler’s Snow White with its own rival movie

Conservative media company The Daily Wire is taking a shot at Rachel Zegler’s live-action Snow White by making its own rival movie.

Disney’s Snow White controversy appeared to have died down in recent weeks, but in case you missed it, the saga started in August when a 2022 interview of Rachel Zegler – who is taking on the titular role in the upcoming live-action remake – did the rounds online. In the clip, she slams the original animated version as “weird, weird,” describes Prince Charming as a “stalker,” and jokes that male lead Andrew Burnap’s scenes could be cut from the movie.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

The Hunger Games star also spoke about switching up the narrative to focus on female empowerment rather than true love, and soon enough people were up in arms. Amid the tumult, another resurfaced video of Zegler did the rounds online, old dramas were dragged up, and there were talks of boycotting the star’s next movie too.

Although things had gone relatively quiet on that front, talks have sparked up again as The Daily Wire announced it’s making a rival movie.

Article continues after ad

Daily Wire trolling Rachel Zegler’s Snow White with rival movie

The Daily Wire, founded by Ben Shapiro and Jeremy Boreing, just dropped a teaser trailer for its own live-action Snow White movie, titled Snow White and the Evil Queen and starring YouTuber Brett Cooper as the titular princess.

Article continues after ad

Check out the teaser below:

It will be the first live-action flick released under Bentkey, Daily Wire’s new kids entertainment arm. There’s no release date at the time of writing, although the teaser states that the film is “coming soon.”

Article continues after ad

Referencing the House of Mouse, the firm said in a press release: “Amid a tumultuous time for Disney, with its live action Snow White star Rachel Zegler publicly disparaging the classic story, contributing to already plummeting favorability ratings for the once-iconic company, The Daily Wire announced Monday it will make its own live-action adaptation of the Brothers Grimm fairytale.”

Article continues after ad

Boreing added: “Instead of telling stories about timeless truth, what the ancient fairy tales were all about, Disney’s new Snow White is an apology for their past and will expose children to the popular but destructive lies of the current moment.”

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

As for Bentkey’s iteration, he said: “It’s a story about a princess and a prince, about beauty and vanity, about love and its power to raise us from death to life. It’s our own adaptation of an ancient fairy tale.”

Cooper, meanwhile, a political conservative commentator, shared praise for the fairytale. “I was raised on the original Grimms’ Fairy Tales, so I’m thrilled that we’re bringing this iconic story to life for the next generation,” she said.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

The Daily Wire

“Snow White is such a beautiful character, and I’m honored to be playing her. Like all the best fairy tales, this is a story with timeless values, like love, friendship, and kindness, and I can’t wait to share them.”

Disney is receiving a fair bit of flack in the comments section, with one writing on X/Twitter: “This is going to absolutely blow Disney’s new woke version out of the water, financially too. I cannot wait.”

Article continues after ad

“The timing is brilliant, although I don´t know if this is a real movie or you guys are just trolling Disney,” said another, while a third added: “Far superior to the Disney ‘remake’ which looks more like a parody.”

Article continues after ad

On the other side of the fence, one wrote: “Can we at least get some consistency? Do you want politics in movies or not?” A second chimed in: “Unless she can outsing Rachel Zegler (she cant) who’s gonna watch this?”

Article continues after ad

To read more about Rachel Zegler’s Snow White controversy, check out the coverage below: