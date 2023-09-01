Snow White: Disney considered Saw X star over Rachel Zegler for remake

The Snow White live-action movie could have turned out very differently, as it’s been revealed that Disney considered a Saw X star over Rachel Zegler for the lead role.

While Disney is no stranger to criticism when it comes to its live-action remakes, nothing compares to the Snow White adaptation backlash. And this is all down to a 2022 interview in which lead star Rachel Zegler slammed the original animation, suggested the prince was a “stalker,” and pitched a narrative focused on female empowerment rather than “true love.”

Article continues after ad

The online community has had a field day with the comments after they resurfaced last month, with an “out of context” video of Zegler doing the rounds in its wake. Meanwhile, a major company joined in on the chat, only to apologize shortly after, the son of the original Snow White director described the remake as a “disgrace,” and Zegler has been accused of trying to get Gina Carano fired.

Article continues after ad

Talks have now turned to the film being delayed or scrapped altogether. Whatever side of the debate you sit on, there’s no denying the whole project is in shambles right now. Amid the chaos, a new casting detail has emerged, implying the whole situation could have gone in another direction.

Article continues after ad

Disney considered Saw X star over Rachel Zegler for Snow White remake

Saw X star Renata Vaca, who is set to play Gabriela in the upcoming horror flick, has revealed that she was in the running to play Snow White, but ultimately she lost out to Rachel Zegler.

If you’re wondering just how close she was to bagging the role, Vaca told Fuera de Foco journalist Gaby Meza that Disney had them both down as the two finalists. Her interview was conducted prior to the SAG-AFTRA strike.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Instagram/@dimecow

The conversation arose as Vaca opened up about the casting for Saw X, saying she’d been through that level of anticipation before with Snow White.

Sharing details about the auditioning process for the Disney remake, she explained: “When the casting came to me, it said it was open to all ethnicities,” and so she decided to try out “for fun.”

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

The first step involved Vaca singing a Disney princess song and performing a monologue. She chose ‘How Far I’ll Go’ from Moana, stating: “I recorded that first because it was the easiest thing for me.”

Article continues after ad

Just one month later, Disney sent her an email calling her in for a second audition and confirming she’d made it to the final two. Although she didn’t get the part, Vaca said she’s “going to frame” the message.

Article continues after ad

A day after auditioning with director Marc Webb and other casting and crew members, Zegler was announced as the new Snow White. But Vaca didn’t feel let down by the decision, as she is aware she’s at the start of her acting career.

Article continues after ad

“I know that for a decision of that size, to choose you for Disney’s Snow White, my career in the United States… I had a debut film, which has not been released,” she explained. “I feel like I was missing steps, bricks, to make that decision. Plus Rachel Zegler is very talented.”

Vaca added: “To me it’s like ‘No Way!’ Marc Webb directed me, even if it’s just for a casting call. I was Snow White there and they saw me as Snow White at some point. Maybe one day Disney will call me again to be a princess.”

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

To read more about the Snow White controversy, check out the coverage below: