Slow Horses Season 3: Release date, trailer, cast, plot & more

Slow Horses returns for Season 3 this year, so here’s everything we know about the spy drama, including release date, trailer, cast, plot, and more.

The third season of Slow Horses – the espionage thriller that stars Gary Oldman, Jack Lowden, and Kristin Scott Thomas – starts streaming on Apple TV+ this November.

The plot is adapted from the book Real Tigers, which is the third novel in Mick Herron’s Sough House series.

And if you want to know what to expect, the following is everything we know, including release date, trailer, cast, plot, and more…

Article continues after ad

Slow Horses returns to Apple TV+ on November 9, 2023, when the first two episodes of Season 3 drop.

Article continues after ad

They will be followed by one new episode weekly – every Wednesday – with the finale streaming on December 27, 2023.

Meaning Season 3 consists of six episodes in total.

Slow Horses trailer

The trailer for Slow Horses Season 3 is now live, and can be viewed below:

The teaser reveals that “a team from MI5 has gone rogue.” Meaning the Slough House crew must spring into action to find them.

Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive: Fewer Ads | Dark Mode | Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

There’s talk of games being played, and slates being wiped clean, as well as what looks to be some kick-ass action. In other words, it’s business as usual for the Slow Horses.

Slow Horses cast: Who’s in it?

The following is a list of the Slow Horses cast, including actors and the characters they play.

Article continues after ad

Returning cast:

Gary Oldman as Jackson Lamb

Kristin Scott Thomas as Diana Taverner

Jack Lowden as River Cartwright

Saskia Reeves as Catherine Standish

Rosalind Eleazar as Louisa Guy

Christopher Chung as Roddy Ho

Freddie Fox as James Webb

Chris Reilly as Nick Duffy

Samuel West as Peter Judd

Sophie Okonedo as Ingrid Tearney

Aimee-Ffion Edwards as Shirley Dander

Kadiff Kirwan as Marcus Longridge

Jonathan Pryce as David Cartwright

New Season 3 cast:

Sope Dìrísù as Sean Donovan

Katherine Waterston as Alison Dunn

Slow Horses plot: What happens in it?

Here’s an official overview of the show, plus a brief synopsis of what to expect from the new series: “Slow Horses is darkly funny espionage drama that follows a team of British intelligence agents who serve in a dumping ground department of MI5 due to their career-ending mistakes.

Article continues after ad

“In season three, a romantic liaison in Istanbul threatens to expose a buried MI5 secret in London. When Jackson Lamb and his team of misfits are dragged into the fight, they find themselves caught in a conspiracy that threatens the future not just of Slough House but of MI5 itself.”

Article continues after ad

Slow Horses returns to Apple TV+ on November 29. For more TV and Movie coverage, hit the links below:

Deadpool 3 | Rebel Moon | Ghostbuster Afterlife 2 | Venom 3 | John Wick 5 | Enola Holmes 3 | Invincible Season 2 | Severance Season 2 | Harry Potter TV show | House of the Dragon Season 2 | The Night Agent Season 2 | Suits Season 10 | 1923 Season 2