Ghostbusters Afterlife 2: Release date, title, cast, & more

Ghostbusters Afterlife 2 is on its way with new thrills, comedy, and ghost hunting. Here’s everything we know about the upcoming movie.

Ghostbusters continues to be a thriving franchise filled with comedic scares, thrilling action, and a storyline that never gets old.

This is likely why a brand-new film is currently in the works, with its release date coming up faster than many expect. After all, with the way Ghostbusters: Afterlife ended, a whole new world of possibilities has opened up for the films.

So, with Ghostbusters Afterlife 2 on the way, many fans are wondering whether it has a release date, who will be in it, and what the title will be. Here’s everything we currently know about the upcoming Ghostbusters Afterlife 2.

Yes, Ghostbusters Afterlife 2 does have a release date. It will hit theaters on December 20, 2023 thanks to its official announcement during CinemaCon in 2022.

Many fans speculated that there would be a new Ghostbusters film after it was heavily teased at the end of Ghostbusters: Afterlife.

Ghostbusters Afterlife 2 title: Does the film have a title?

Unfortunately, despite being given a release date, Ghostbusters Afterlife 2 doesn’t have an official title yet, all we do know is that it’s codename is Firehouse.

When the film is given a title we will be updating this article so be sure to check back soon for more details.

Ghostbusters Afterlife 2 cast: Who will be in Ghostbusters Afterlife 2?

Along with the announced release date, we got a brief dice into the cast of Ghostbusters Afterlife 2, many of which are returning from Afterlife. The currently announced cast are listed below:

Finn Wolfhard: Trevor Spengler

Trevor Spengler Mckenna Grace: Phoebe Spengler

Phoebe Spengler Celeste O’Connor: Lucky Domingo

Lucky Domingo Carrie Coon: Callie Spengler

Callie Spengler Paul Rudd: Gary Grooberson

Gary Grooberson Ernie Hudson: Dr Winston Zeddemore

Dr Winston Zeddemore Kumail Nanjiani

Patton Oswalt

James Acaster

Emily Alyn Lind

That’s all we currently know about Ghostbusters Afterlife 2. When more information is released we’ll be updating this article so be sure to check back soon for more! In the meantime, take a look at some of the other upcoming films:

