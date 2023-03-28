Mayor of Kingstown Season 3: Everything we know so far

Here’s everything we know about Mayor of Kingstown Season 3, the next chapter of the Jeremy Renner drama, from any renewal, release date, and trailer updates to cast, plot, and more.

Mayor of Kingstown, created by Yellowstone architect Taylor Sheridan alongside Hugh Dillon, first premiered on Paramount+ in November last year.

It stars Jeremy Renner as Mike McLusky, a former inmate of the titular Michigan town’s prison who becomes its unofficial “mayor”, brokering peace and deals between criminals and cops.

While reviews haven’t been particularly glowing, the show has attracted solid viewership across its first two seasons, so here’s what we know about Mayor of Kingstown Season 3.

Article continues after ad

No, Mayor of Kingstown Season 3 doesn’t have a release date – because it hasn’t been renewed for a third season yet.

Season 2 concluded with its 10th episode on March 19, and it’s been all quiet on the northern front ever since. That said, there’s a good reason for that: Renner was run over by a snowplow earlier this year. He was hospitalized for blunt chest trauma and underwent two operations, but he’s now on the mend.

He recently posted a video of himself walking on an “anti-gravity treadmill”, captioned: “I now have to find OTHER things to occupy my time so my body can recover from my will.”

Article continues after ad

Both showrunners are optimistic about a third season. “Taylor and I have multiple ideas for multiple seasons. If everything went according to plan with Paramount+ and the rest of it, I would think that we’d start in August, September, maybe pre-production in the summer,” Dillon told Deadline.

Mayor of Kingstown Season 3 cast: Who’d be in it?

While Mayor of Kingstown Season 3 hasn’t been green-lit, we’d expect the following stars to return to the cast:

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Jeremy Renner as Mike McLusky

Kyle Chandler as Mitch McLusky

Dianne Wiest as Mariam McLusky

Taylor Handley as Kyle McLusky

Dillon also plays Ian Ferguson, as well as serving as co-showrunner, and we’d expect him to reprise his role. “Taylor was my acting coach years ago, and I learned from him every single thing,” he said.

Article continues after ad

“He coached me on a show called Flashpoint. He is driven. He’s a master. If you’re passionate about it, which I am, it’s effortless in a sense. It’s this show I dreamed of making.”

We’ll update this space upon any announcements or news regarding the show’s cast.

Mayor of Kingstown Season 3 plot: What would it be about?

There are no official plot details for Mayor of Kingstown Season 3 right now, but the showrunners have a “big future” planned out for the show.

Talking to Comic Book, Dillon said: “Taylor and I, like I said, it took 10 years to build. So we were two guys who were like, ‘Then what happens?’ And so as he’s helping me audition and he’s doing his thing, we are constantly building this. So by the time it hit, we had 10 years to construct it. So yeah, we’ve got a big future planned for Mayor.”

Article continues after ad

Is there a Mayor of Kingstown Season 3 trailer?

No, there’s no trailer for Mayor of Kingstown Season 3, on account of there not being any footage of the next season whatsoever. We’ll update this space upon any announcements, but you can check out the trailer for the second season below:

That’s everything we know about Mayor of Kingstown Season 3. In the meantime, check out our Yellowstone content here and our other TV & movies hubs below:

Super Mario Bros | The Witcher Season 3 | Stranger Things Season 5 | Percy Jackson & The Olympians | Marvels Ironheart | Zuko animated Avatar film | Violent Night 2 | Yellowjackets Season 2 | The Walking Dead: Dead City | Deadpool 3 | The Little Mermaid | TMNT Mutant Mayhem | The Umbrella Academy Season 4