With Season 3 of Slow Horses recently concluding on Apple TV, will there be a Season 4? Here’s everything you need to know about the future of the acclaimed spy drama.

Slow Horses is proving to be one of Apple TV‘s most popular – and critically acclaimed – shows.

Based on the books by Mick Herron – and starring Gary Oldman, Kristen Scott Thomas, and Jack Lowden – the show revolves around a group of MI5 rejects sent to a building called Slough House, where they are nicknamed the Slow Horses.

Season 3 was based on Herron’s novel Real Tigers, launched in November 2023, and concluded on December 27. But what of Season 4?

Will there be a Slow Horses Season 4?

Yes, Slow Horses is returning for Season 4. The fourth series of the show will be based on the book ‘Spook Street’ by Mick Heron.

The trailer for Season 4 played at the tail-end of the Season 3 finale, and revolves around an investigation into a bomb going off in London, and the search for a potential second bomber.

The teaser ends with a cameo from The Matrix star Hugo Weaving. Plus Jackson Lamb (Oldman) revealing that one of his team has been killed in action. Suggesting there is tragedy ahead for our heroes.

Here’s the official synopsis for the book: “20 years retired, David Cartwright can still spot when the stoats are on his trail. Jackson Lamb worked with Cartwright back in the day. He knows better than most that this is no vulnerable old man. ‘Nasty old spook with blood on his hands’ would be a more accurate description.

“‘The old bastard’ has raised his grandson with a head full of guts and glory. But far from joining the myths and legends of Spook Street, River Cartwright is consigned to Lamb’s team of pen-pushing no-hopers at Slough House. So it’s Lamb they call to identify the body when Cartwright’s panic button raises the alarm at Service HQ. And Lamb who will do whatever he thinks necessary, to protect an agent in peril . . .”

Will there be a Slow Horses Season 5?

Yes, there will be a Slow Horses Season 5. The Hollywood Reporter made the renewal announcement this week, long before Season 4 drops. This means Apple must be pretty confident with what they’ve got.

Season 4 doesn’t currently have a release date, but with Season 2 and Season 3 both launching around December, chances are it will hit at the end of 2024.

