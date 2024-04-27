Bridgerton showrunner hints skipped over character could lead Season 4

Netflix’s hit series Bridgerton is set to premiere its third season, but showrunner Jess Brownell is already hinting at Season 4’s star.

Bridgerton Season 3 will soon be giving fans their long awaited friends-to-lovers arc with Colin and Penelope, but showrunner Jess Brownell revealed that the season will also be dropping hints on who will be the star of Season 4.

Based on a series of novels by Julia Quinn, the show follows the Bridgerton family as all eight siblings try to traverse the London marriage season every year.

So far, the show has followed the book’s order: Season 1 follows Daphne’s love story, and Season 2 focuses on Anthony’s. However, Season 3 threw a bit of a curveball as it skipped over Benedict and jumped to Colin, but Brownell seems to be hinting that Benedict may have his time in the sun soon.

When TV Insider asked Brownell if Season 3 would reveal Season 4’s star, she responded, “That’s a good question. You have asked this question in a very crafty way because you just asked me what Season 4 is going to be.”

“I won’t give you anything, but I do think that there are some clues at the end of Season 3 of where we’re headed. So yeah, I leave that to fans to pick apart, but I think we’re tipping our hand just a little bit.”

The idea that Benedict could be hinted at as Season 4’s focus throughout the third season makes sense. Season 2 gave him more individual storylines, which made many fans believe he would be next in line to be the main character before Polin was announced.

However, though many viewers want the show to go back to its book order, two wrenches could thwart this plan in the form of Eloise and Francesca Bridgerton.

Eloise (Book 5) and Francesca (Book 6) are both set to take a more prominent role in Season 3. Eloise’s relationship with Penelope is crumbling, and Francesca is about to debut on the marriage scene.

However, Eloise’s book love interest has yet to be introduced — much like Benedict’s — but Francesca’s could be introduced as she meets London’s eligible men during her debut.

Fans will have to keep an eye out for these Season 4 hints when Bridgerton Part 1 premieres on May 16 and Part 2 premieres on June 13.

Fans will have to keep an eye out for these Season 4 hints when Bridgerton Part 1 premieres on May 16 and Part 2 premieres on June 13.