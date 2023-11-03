Netflix’s Blue Eye Samurai nets perfect Rotten Tomatoes score

Streaming giant Netflix’s latest contribution to anime, Blue Eye Samurai, has so far received exclusively positive reviews on Rotten Tomatoes.

Netflix has made a splash in the anime world with several back-to-back original series hits, including Castlevania and Pluto. Blue Eye Samurai, which premiered worldwide on November 3, will join their ranks as the latest popular series.

Created by Amber Noizumi and Michael Green, known for the Blade Runner franchise, after their own child was born with blue eyes, the series has already earned a 100% Fresh rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

Article continues after ad

Although the sample size is admittedly a little small, it speaks of good things to come for the series and Netflix’s future as a powerhouse in the world of anime. So, let’s look at how this brand-new series garnered such positive reviews.

Article continues after ad

Blue Eye Samurai gets 100% Rotten Tomatoes score

Directed by Jane Wu of Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, from the minds of Amber Noizumi and Michael Green, and with a star-studded Hollywood cast, it’s safe to say that the talent behind this series is nothing short of remarkable. But will you find it as captivating as the critics did?

Article continues after ad

As of November 3, 2023, Michael Green’s Blue Eye Samurai debuted to 100% fresh on the Rotten Tomatoes Tomatometer.

Described on the review platform as a series about “a master of the sword [who] lives life in disguise while seeking revenge in Edo-period Japan”, it’s easy to think that Blue Eye Samurai is a shallow action series. However, critics’ reviews prove that it’s so much more than that.

Article continues after ad

Pramit Chatterjee of Digital Mafia Talkies said “Blue Eye Samurai is undoubtedly one of the best shows of the year. All of its action scenes had me hooting and hollering at the screen, while its quieter moments made me appreciate the character writing, the vibrant quality of the visuals, and the music.”

Article continues after ad

Another review, by Angie Han of The Hollywood Reporter further adds to the series’ praise: “What sustains the series in the long term is its knack for crafting compelling characters and engaging drama, even if the end results land as more fun than profound.”

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

The final part of Angie Han’s review, however, leads us to the slight criticisms that have arisen over the series. Ross McIndoe, a top critic from Slant Magazine gave the series 2.5/4. Arguing that “Even if the show’s storytelling feels a bit shallow at times, there’s enough pure spectacle to make it exhilarating to watch.”

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

However, with so many rave reviews (and even the slightly more negative ones overwhelmingly positive), the series further cements Netflix’s status as the new big thing in the world of anime.

Blue Eye Samurai plot: What’s it about?

Written by legendary Hollywood screenwriter Michael Green, Blue Eyed Samurai takes viewers on a gripping journey through 17th-century Edo-period Japan.

The story was heavily inspired by several popular martial arts films like Kill Bill and revolves around Mizu, a mixed-raced samurai known for her distinctive blue eyes. It follows her journey as she’s forced to conceal her gender and unique eyes while she embarks on a revenge mission against the white men who kidnapped her mother. It combines elements of action, history, and 2D and 3D animation to create an immersive experience for anime fans.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Anime is becoming increasingly global, with Netflix pledging to increase spending on the APAC region to strengthen its content portfolio by 15%, according to a recent report. Already liked and reposted over 1000 times on Twitter within hours of its debut, Blue Eye Samurai seems to capture the edginess associated with Michael Green while preserving the beloved storytelling methods of anime. And therefore, seems to be yet another step to fulfill their vision of streaming platform dominance.

Netflix’s new show is a must-watch for fans

Blue Eye Samurai is a compelling addition to Netflix’s roster of R-rated anime. Featuring a unique mix of genres, a talented cast, and an intriguing storyline. So, if you’re looking for more mature content, it’s worth checking out.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Why not have a watch and see if it lives up to Rotten Tomatoes hype? November is shaping up to be an exciting month for Netflix – and Blue Eye Samurai is at the forefront of the platform’s commitment to delivering diverse, high-quality content.

Blue Eye Samurai is streaming on Netflix now. Why not check out our other anime coverage below: