Rumored Indiana Jones Disney+ TV series: Possible plot, Harrison Ford involvement, more

A new Indiana Jones TV series is reportedly coming to Disney Plus so here’s everything we know so far about the potential new show.

When many think of iconic film adventurers, the name Indiana Jones is likely to be at the top of the list. With a new film on the way and another TV series seemingly in the pipeline, the treasure-hunting universe is set to be coming back in a big way.

And in a brand new report from Variety, it appears that a Disney Plus TV show might be in the works. Without further ado, here’s everything we know so far about the Indiana Jones Disney Plus TV show.

Indiana Jones TV series: Is the rumored Disney+ project in development?

According to the initial report from Variety, the TV series is reportedly looking for a lead writer to put pen to paper for the script. Given the show is still shopping around for a scriptwriter, it is likely that it is very early into development.

We’ll be sure to update this section when more details about the development process and progress are announced.

Will Harrison Ford be in the Disney+ TV series?

Indiana Jones fans were both excited and surprised when it was announced that Harrison Ford would be back and reprising his role for the next Indiana Jones film. However, the actor has made it clear that his upcoming film will be his last time portraying the adventurer.

And with Ford’s recent casting as General Thaddeus E. “Thunderbolt” Ross in the MCU, it is likely that he will be busy working in the Marvel universe. However, Ford has been known to pop up in projects even after promising he was done with a franchise.

Star Wars fans will remember Ford’s small cameo in Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker as being a big surprise given that the actor had said in multiple interviews that he was done with the role after his character was killed in The Force Awakens. Time will tell what role – if any – Ford plays for this Disney Plus Indiana Jones series.

Indiana Jones TV series: Plot rumors and predictions

If this rumored Indiana Jones series does go ahead, it’s unclear if it will serve as a prequel, sequel or stand-alone series simply set in the Indiana Jones universe. While of course, the franchise has had a great list of supporting characters, each project has also been focused on the titular character, so it’s safe to assume that trend will continue.

Keep checking back here for all the latest news and updates on this rumored Indiana Jones TV series.

