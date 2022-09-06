Disenchanted: Release date, cast, plot & more

Disenchanted, the long-awaited sequel to 2007’s Enchanted, is on its way to Disney+, so here’s everything we know, from its release date and trailer to cast, plot, and other details.

Disney‘s Disenchanted, the highly-anticipated follow-up to the 2007 fantasy musical Enchanted starring Amy Adams, is finally close to being released.

The film, which followed Giselle, an animated princess – who is a parody of the common tropes of the classic Disney princess movies – as she is suddenly thrust into the real world, had been confirmed for a sequel since 2011.

But now, over a decade later, the world of possibilities that the last film’s ending had opened will now be entered. So without further ado, here’s everything you need to know about the upcoming film.

Disenchanted release date: When is Enchanted 2 coming out?

Disenchanted will premiere exclusively on Disney+ on November 24, 2022.

Despite the sequel having already been confirmed for a decade, the film was reconfirmed in 2020, by an announcement that Disney made on Twitter.

Pretty soon afterwards, it was announced that Adam Shankman – of Hairspray and Bedtime Stories fame – had signed on as the film’s director.

Disenchanted cast: Who will appear in Enchanted 2?

Amy Adams will of course be retuning as Giselle, along with Patrick Dempsey as Robert Phillip.

James Marsden returns as Prince Edward and Idina Menzel will get her singing on again as Nancy Tremaine.

Gabriella Baldacchino will replace Rachel Covey as Robert Philip’s daughter Morgan, but Covey will appear in archival footage.

Susan Sarandon’s villain Queen Narissa will sadly not be appearing after her demise in the first movie, however Maya Rudolph will be playing the new villain Malvina Monroe.

Other new Disenchanted cast members include:

Yvette Nicole Brown as Rosaleen

Kolton Stewart as Tyson Monroe

Jayma Mays as Ruby

Oscar Nuñez as Edgard

Kolton Stewart as Malvina Monroe’s son

Disenchanted plot: What is Enchanted 2 about?

IMDb’s Disenchanted official plot synopsis reads: “Ten years after her happily ever after, Giselle questions her happiness, inadvertently turning the lives of those in the real world and Andalasia upside down in the process.”

So it seems that this film will ultimately be challenging the idea of the “happily ever after” which seems fitting for such a franchise. The film will be following Giselle once more, along with her husband Robert and stepdaughter Morgan, as they move into a suburb, and Giselle struggles to accept her place in regular life.

Just recently, Disney Insider released a bigger, more spoiler-y plot synopsis, so be warned before reading below!

Despite a more introspective storyline, Amy Adams has confirmed that there will still be plenty of singing and dancing, even more so than in the original movie.

During an interview on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, she commented on the tough training for the film’s musical numbers, saying: “There’s a lot more singing and a lot more dancing which was humbling.

“The last time I really danced as much as I’m required to dance in this, I was in my 20s and now I’m not in my 20s. It feels different in your 40s. In my heart, I look like I’m in my 20s when I’m dancing, and then I would watch playback and be like, ‘Whoa, that’s not the same!'”

Disenchanted trailer: Is there a trailer for Enchanted 2?

Sadly, there is no official trailer yet for Disenchanted, though there have been some promotional images.

And as the holiday season begins, we can probably expect a trailer to come out very soon.

We will update this article as more information comes out.