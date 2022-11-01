Loki Season 2: Release date window, cast, plot & more

Sam Comrie is a journalist based in South Yorkshire, UK. He has an MA in Multimedia Journalism and joined Dexerto in 2021 after producing content for NME and Red Bull Gaming. Sam writes about the latest gaming, TV & Movies and trending entertainment news. Whether it’s what’s happening in the world of Marvel, Star Wars or DC Comics, streamers such as Pokimane and Mizkif, or updates on Fortnite and Modern Warfare, Sam is on it. He loves playing the likes of Fortnite and Call of Duty and enjoys watching Peep Show, Succession and Michael Mann movies. Contact him here: [email protected]

Glorious… here’s everything we know about Loki Season 2, the return of Tom Hiddleston’s God of Mischief to the MCU, from its release date and trailer to cast, plot, and other details.

Tom Hiddleston is the gift that keeps on giving, as the British actor is coming back for Loki Season 2.

The first season of the MCU spinoff show on Disney+ was a raging success, leaving the universe (and multiverse) open to new and exciting threats.

To get prepared for the God of Mischief’s return, here is everything you need to know about Loki Season 2, from its release date to whether there’s a trailer, cast details, plot, and more.

Loki Season 2 will arrive on Disney+ in Summer 2023, as confirmed by Kevin Feige at San Diego Comic-Con.

This will follow the release of Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania in February 2023, which features Season 1’s villain He Who Remains, an alternative variant of Kang the Conqueror.

Loki Season 2 trailer: Is there a trailer?

No, there isn’t an official trailer for Loki Season 2 at the time of writing – but we’ll update this space once it’s shared online.

However, a trailer from D23 was leaked online, and it’s available to watch here (if you can bear the terrible quality and lack of sound).

Loki Season 2 cast: Who’s returning for the next season?

Tom Hiddleston and Owen Wilson (Agent Mobius) are set to come back in Season 2, with Gugu Mbatha-Raw also returning as Ravonna Lexus Renslayer. Sophia Di Martino will also return as Sylvie, but details are slim on how large her role will be this time around.

During a recent appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live, Hiddleston confirmed the “whole cast” is coming back. In an interview with Elle last year, Di Martino said she “didn’t know anything” about Season 2, but spoke about what she’d like to see for Sylvie’s character.

Miss Minutes voice actress Tara Strong also confirmed that her character would return for Season 2 in an interview with Popverse.

One of the biggest casting coups of Season 2 is Everything Everywhere All at Once star Ke Huy Quan, best known for playing Data in The Goonies and Short Round in Indiana Jones.

In terms of the crew, earlier showrunner Kate Herron has departed for Season 2. “I’m really happy to watch it as a fan next season. I just think I’m proud of what we did here and I’ve given it my all,” she told Deadline.

The Endless filmmakers Justin Benson and Aaron Moorhead, who also directed two episodes of Moon Knight, have signed on as directors and will co-direct the majority of Season 2’s episodes, while writers Michael Waldron and Eric Martin have also returned.

Loki Season 2 plot: What will it be about?

Loki’s story has already taken some interesting turns and the writers are especially secretive about Season 2’s plot. The multiverse hanging in the balance, Loki will possibly encounter Kang the Conqueror once more.

Disney+

However, this is dependent on the villain’s fate in the next Ant-Man movie. Anyone can show up now, as we’ve seen in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, so who will Loki meet next?

Speaking with Total Film, Hiddleston said: “At the end of Season 1, the story isn’t over. I think that’s really clear. Loki’s almost more unstable and as turbulent and passionate and chaotic as he’s ever been. And maybe some of that needs resolution.”

Loki Season 2: What happened in Season 1?

In Avengers: Endgame we saw Loki from the 2012 timeline escape with the Tesseract, leaving his fate open to interpretation. Despite the original Loki dying at the hands of Thanos in Infinity War, the 2012 Loki has found himself captured by the Time Variance Authority.

Effectively acting as the time police of the MCU, they ensure that the multiverse flows without interruption. Loki can’t return to his old ways and must work the Time Variance Authority to fix disruptions, leading to the God of Mischief meeting unusual variants of himself along the way.

In the end, Loki crosses paths with He Who Remains, a mysterious figure who can see into the past, present, and future simultaneously.

By breaking the fabric of time and space, Loki and Sylvie are able to defeat He Who Remains. However, the multiverse is fully ripped open.

Will you be watching the next season of Loki? Be sure to stay updated with all things Marvel in the meantime.