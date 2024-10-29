Indiana Jones and the Great Circle preview: Indy is back and better than ever

Indiana Jones and the Great Circle will launch on December 9, 2024. It was developed by MachineGames in conjunction with publisher Bethesda.

During my hands-on preview, I was allowed to play through the game’s early moments while also jumping forward later on to get a sense of its scope and the differences in level design and abilities.

Overall, Indiana Jones and The Great Circle feels like a worthy entry to the franchise, and developer MachineGames have worked hard to create an experience that genuinely makes you feel like you are Indy.

Article continues after ad

As someone who grew up in the Indiana Jones films and even played a gender-bent version of the character in a school play, The Great Circle felt like greeting an old friend—one who deserved a game of this scope and quality but has never been given a chance until now.

A compelling story and perfectly executed character design

MachineGames

The best part about Indiana Jones and The Great Circle is the story. The game is a cinematic action-adventure title with a narrative worthy of the character and his legacy.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Set in 1937, Indiana must travel worldwide to stop the evil forces at play from unlocking an ancient power that could have lasting ramifications on the whole world.

It’s precisely what you’d want from an Indy game. There are high stakes and a great list of supporting characters who, rather than feeling inferior to the titular character, are just as respected and reputable as the great treasure hunter.

Unfortunately, Harrison Ford does not play Indiana Jones in the game, but fear not, for voice-acting royalty steps in to take the reigns. Troy Baker, the voice behind Joel Miller in The Last of Us, Booker Dewitt from Bioshock Infinite and countless others, slips on Indy’s Fedora and truly embodies the character.

Article continues after ad

The combat is simple but effective

MachineGames

One of my biggest concerns going into this hands-on preview was the combat. However, the devs have cleverly steered away from turning Indy into a commando-like figure but do capture the essence of what his adventures should be.

Article continues after ad

Additionally, the first-person perspective does lend itself to the immersive nature of the game, something I also had hesitations about before playing it.

Anything and everything is a weapon

You can pick up anything from a viola or guitar (my weapon of choice) to a brick, broom, and whatever else is lying around and use these tools to take down your enemies.

Article continues after ad

While Indy does have a revolver, the risk of firing it and alerting all the guards around him is often not worth it.

A large focus on stealth that pays off in a big way

As such, stealth is an important aspect of Indiana Jones and the Great Circle and a gameplay feature that feels authentic and realistic. Speaking of stealth, the game encourages you to hide in plain sight by finding different costumes and disguises.

Again, this is a clever inclusion from the developers to make this game feel like an actual Indiana Jones adventure rather than a generic treasure hunter journey.

Article continues after ad

Each location offers multiple ways to navigate. From finding a set of keys to help unlock a door to stumbling across a secret passage, there’s not just one way to explore and progress.

Article continues after ad

What is Indiana Jones without his signature whip?

MachineGames

You can’t make an Indiana Jones game without making his whip one of the biggest supporting characters, and thankfully, the Great Circle doesn’t shy away from really thrusting this tool into the limelight.

The whip is used in various ways, but it is used for combat and general traversal. You can use it to help Indy climb over walls or swing across gaps in the floor. In addition, it can also be utilized in combat to help disarm enemies and drag them towards you so you can land a big right hook.

Article continues after ad

Also props to the audio design team because the crack of Indy’s whip is just so satisfying, effective and completely epic.

However, the whip can be temperamental at times. During my preview, there were moments when it struggled to latch on to enemies correctly, or the animation would slightly bug out. These small things are likely to be fixed when the game is ready for its launch, so this shouldn’t be much of a concern.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

The soundtrack strikes the perfect balance of nostalgia and intrigue

MachineGames

Regarding iconic OSTs, Indiana Jones is one of the most famous and well-known worldwide. From what I played, the Great Circle fully uses the original score, peppering in familiar tunes in pivotal moments while adding its twist.

Naturally, Indy’s journey in this game takes him across the world, and the soundtrack makes you feel fully immersed wherever you are.

Whether the halls of Marshall College or the Pyramid in Egypt, each location feels authentic and makes you want to explore every corner.

Article continues after ad

The Great Circle stands apart rather than trying to conform

MachineGames

While Indiana Jones may be the most famous treasure hunter in the film world, he has some tough competition in the video game space. Lara Croft from Tomb Raider and Nathan Drake from Uncharted have cemented themselves as beloved adventurers.

Indiana Jones and the Great Circle cleverly sets itself apart from Tomb Raider and Uncharted, which makes this game work. While The Great Circle includes similar tropes from these franchises, I enjoyed how the game doesn’t try to emulate Croft or Drake.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Instead, it plays like an Indiana Jones experience. He’s not perfect; he’s not some gun-wielding assassin; he’s an adventurer, and this new game does a fantastic job of truly putting you in Indiana’s shoes, something I found to be the biggest takeaway from my time playing through the title.

This preview left me wanting more, and I am eager to fully experience Indiana Jones and The Great Circle when it releases on December 9, 2024, for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series S/X, and PC.