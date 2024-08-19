Alien: Earth – Cast, plot, teasers, & everything we know

The Alien franchise is making its way to the silver screen as Alien: Earth is next on the horizon. From early plot details to the very first teaser, here’s everything we know about the upcoming prequel series.

The Alien series is heating up once again. Thanks to the success of Alien: Romulus, as Fede Álvarez helped return the IP back to its horrific roots, audiences are eager for more Xenomorphs.

Thankfully, fans won’t have to wait too long between visits to the near-future sci-fi series. Alien is heading to the silver screen for the first time as Alien: Earth draws near.

From release window details to a full look at the cast and an initial teaser, here’s everything you need to know.

No, there’s no concrete release date set for Alien: Earth at the time of writing. However, showrunner Noah Hawley has confirmed plans to target a premiere in the first half of 2025.

So while we don’t know an exact premiere date just yet, Alien fans won’t have to hold their breath for too much longer. In an August 18, 2024 update, Hawley confirmed the series has wrapped filming, so production is still on schedule.

“I’m in post, editing away,” Hawley said. “Obviously, there’s a large visual effects component that takes time. But I couldn’t be happier with the show that we shot. If people wanted a television series based on the world of Alien, I think I’m going to give them something special.”

20th Century Fox Alien: Earth marks the IPs first jump to the silver screen.

It’s yet unclear if the new series will release episodes on a weekly cadence or if the full season will drop right away. We’ll be sure to update you here when further details emerge.

When is Alien: Earth set?

The new Alien series is confirmed to be a prequel, taking place roughly 30 years before the events of Alien. While we don’t yet know an exact place or time, this puts it somewhere in the 2090s on the fictional timeline.

This means the show could now serve as our earliest look at the sci-fi franchise, possibly taking place before even Prometheus.

What is the prequel series about? Plot details

Although it’s still early days yet and specifics are being kept under tight wraps, we do have some early intel to run with. As its title suggests, the show is primarily based on Earth. Exactly how this works in the broader timeline, and whether there’s any alien presence on Earth at this stage, all remains to be seen.

20th Century Fox While little is known about the show’s overall plot, we do know synthetic humans will be a key focus.

It could be that much of the show takes place on our home planet, while we follow various crews on their haunting ventures out into space. It could also be that Xenomorphs simply aren’t the core focus here.

Showrunner Hawley has implied much of its focus will be “on competitors to the Weland-Yutani Corporation, all of whom have their own plans for synthetic humans.” Thus, the actual aliens themselves could be taking a backseat in this prequel series.

Cast: Who’s in the new show?

Alien: Earth focuses on a group of new characters, meaning you shouldn’t set your hopes on returning figures from the franchise. While there are some notable names among the group, the majority of the cast are relative newcomers.

Sydney Chandler – Wendy

Alex Lawther – CJ

Samuel Blenkin – Boy Kavalier

Essie Davis – Dame Silvia

Adarsh Gourav – Slightly

Kit Young – Tootles

Timothy Olyphant – Kirsh

David Rysdahl

Babou Ceesay

Jonathan Ajayi

Erana James

Lily Newmark

Diem Camille

Adrian Edmonson

Meo Bar-El

Sandra Yi Sencindiver

Is there a trailer yet?

No, there’s not a full-fledged trailer for Alien: Earth just yet, but we do have a very brief teaser. Packaged in with some screenings of Alien: Romulus in August, 2024, a lightning-quick tease gave fans their first look at what’s to come.

For now, that’s everything we know about the Alien: Earth prequel series. But as Alien: Romulus continues to reignite the franchise, we’re sure to hear plenty more in the coming weeks. Rest assured, we’ll update you here with any further developments.