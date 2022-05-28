The Mandalorian Season 3: Release date, plot, cast, more

Here’s everything we know so far about The Mandalorian Season 3, the next installment in the Star Wars Disney+ saga, from its release date to plot, cast, and other details.

The Mandalorian took over the internet in November of 2019. As Star Wars’ first foray into live-action TV, the show landed in a huge way and has developed a mass following in its short two-season run.

Since that time it has produced a spin-off in The Book of Boba Fett and also served as the anchor for the next generation of Star Wars shows, with the upcoming Ahsoka show establishing its roots in the narrative of Mando Season 2.

Even with all of these other projects announced, Star Wars fans are still craving the latest updates on the original show.

The Mandalorian Season 3 release date

The Mandalorian Season 3 release date is set for February 2023 with no exact date for the premiere as of yet.

First announced as Spring 2023 at Star Wars Celebration Anaheim, the brand’s social media later clarified that the show’s first episodes will debut in February.

The Mandalorian Season 3 plot

The new season will continue to follow Din Djarin and Grogu as they continue to explore what it means to choose your own family.

While we don’t know exactly what that looks like, we do know that familiar faces like Bo-Katan Kryze and Greef Karga will be making appearances throughout.

In an interview with Total Film, Pedro Pascal teased Din’s journey in the third season. “If he is stepping into a leadership position, he’s reluctant to do so,” he said.

“I don’t think that there’s anything more interesting than a character being forced into discovering what they’re capable of, and who they are.

“Also, from my point of view, there’s so many searchable ways to find the tonality of that. I just tried to achieve the subtleties of that kind of character development.”

Moff Gideon will also be returning to continue his feud with the last remnants of the Mandalorian people.

The Mandalorian Season 3 cast

Lucasfilm/Disney Plus Bo Katan had her live-action debut in The Mandalorian

On top of Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal), Bo Katan (Katee Sackhoff), Greef (Carl Weathers), and Moff Gideon (Giancarlo Esposito), there are a few other characters confirmed to come back.

In an interview with EW, Esposito teased more of a presence from Gideon next time. “I have a feeling you’ll see more of me next season. More than likely you’re going to see a lot of Moff Gideon,” he said.

In addition to those names, The Armorer (Emily Swallow) and the despicable Dr. Pershing (Omid Abtahi) who was responsible for Grogu’s initial kidnapping, were both featured in a quick teaser for the season at SWCCA.

This convention-exclusive reel also showed glimpses of Captain Carson Teva (Paul Sun-Hyung Lee) meeting with Tatooine’s favorite mechanic Pelli Moto (Amy Sedaris).

As more information about the show makes its way onto the internet we will be sure to keep this page updated with the latest details.