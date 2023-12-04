Rick and Morty Season 7 Episode 8 hasn’t received the best reaction, with fans describing the sequel episode as “torture.”

Following a shaky start, Rick and Morty found its footing in its latest chapter, with narratives such as suicide spaghetti, Strong Summer, and a canonical fight that has major implications for the characters and their futures.

Midway through Season 7, fans seemed to have all but forgotten the fact that Rick and Morty are now voiced by new actors after Justin Roiland was let go from the show. So much so that the episode was described as a “series best.”

However, Episode 8 hasn’t been received so well, despite the fact that it’s a sequel of sorts to a classic Season 2 episode.

Rick and Morty fans slam Season 7 sequel episode as “torture”

Season 7 Episode 8, titled ‘Rise of the Numbericons: The Movie’, managed to jam-pack as many big-franchise tropes as possible into a 22-minute timeframe while also bringing back Ice-T as his “true” form, Water-T – the character we saw in Season 2 Episode 5, ‘Get Schwifty’.

But the latest installment hasn’t been received all that well due to its chaotic storyline, as well as the fact that it’s the first episode where Rick is nowhere to be found – not even once does he show up for a sardonic one-liner.

Taking to X/Twitter, one wrote: “God am cringing so hard on Rick and Morty. Actual torture. Stoppp ittt now.” Another said: “Worst Rick and Morty episode ever released.”

A third added: “That had to be one of the most un-amusing episodes of Rick and Morty I’ve ever seen. Not very often do I feel like I’ve wasted my time watching something.” While a fourth chimed in: “Watched new Rick and Morty and no Rick in the episode BUT AT WHAT COST. THAT WAS SO A**.”

Redditors shared similar sentiments, including this person who said: “Dear god this episode DESPERATELY needed a B plot. Who thought this was the episode that didn’t need an alternate story? They really sat around the writers room and thought the weakest part of the Get Schwifty episode was strong enough to stand on its own?

“I feel bad because I’m usually so anti-negativity with this show and I’ve loved this season so far, but before 10 minutes I already regretted staying up to watch it. Even last week’s episode and the season premiere did nothing for me and I was still interested in following it.”

“This is like if a post-credits gag became a whole episode,” wrote another, while a third added: “That’s gotta be the worst show I’ve ever watched. I’m happy it’s over. Where was Rick?”

Adult Swim

Not everyone hated the episode, however, with one writing: “Not every episode needs to get deep or have canon implications. I don’t need a spaghetti timelapse or aunt slo weight to carry every week. It was light fun and I don’t mind at all.”

A second chimed in: “I thought the satire of big-budget franchise s*** was PROBABLY strong enough to carry the episode on its own, but the Goldenfold angle (been one of my favorite side characters since the Inception episode) and the fact that it was actually Ice T this time made it worthwhile to me.

“The meta is so working, and everyone who is pissed off by this episode is the target.”

