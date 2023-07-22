Rick and Morty: The Anime – Everything we know

The Rick and Morty franchise is expanding with a new anime coming out later this year. Here is everything we know about Rick and Morty: The Anime.

The Rick and Morty franchise has recently experienced some blows after co-creator Justin Roiland was charged with domestic assault and subsequently fired from the show. While the charges were ultimately dropped, Adult Swim decidedly cut ties with Roiland and began looking into replacing him on the show.

Fans have been nervous to see who will take on the titular roles of Rick Sanchez and Morty Smith, despite the network remaining adamant that the animated series will return for its seventh season.

But now the franchise is expanding, with an anime offering fans new lore while they wait for the TV series to return. Let’s take a look at all the details that have been revealed about Rick and Morty: The Anime so far.

Adult Swim and HBO HBO revealed an image showcasing the anime versions of Rick and Morty.

The series was first announced on April 12, and while there has been no official release date confirmed, it can be expected to premiere in late 2023 on Adult Swim and HBO Max

Rick and Morty: The Anime – What do we know of the plot?

The show will follow the adventures of the Smith household, though there hasn’t been any news on what exactly the plot will entail. However, it was noted that the anime adaption will serve as a standalone series.

Using similar themes and humor as its parent series, the anime series was ordered following five anime shorts directed by Takashi Sano. The shorts were a hit with fans, and it can be assumed the series will follow suit in terms of what to expect.

Speaking about the new series, Sano said, “The multiverse-straddling exploits of Rick and the gang pose challenges to the family bond, but they always rise to the occasion. It’s such a life-affirming sight, and Jerry is no exception. I am honored to have been given an opportunity to tell a new story about this amazing family. I hope you enjoy their adventures!”

Rick and Morty: The Anime – Who has been cast?

Takashi Sano (Pyscho-Pass) will be returning as director for the series. The primary cast members of Rick and Morty: The Anime are as follows:

Yōhei Tadano (Naruto: Shippuden) as Rick Sanchez

Keisuke Chiba (Gundam Reconguista in G) as Morty Smith

Manabu Muraji as Jerry Smith

Akiha Matsui as Summer Smith

Jun Irie as Beth Smith

Other guest stars include:

Manabu Muraji as AI Driver and Hologram Transvestite

Yuki Minami as Hologram Girl

Hinata Tadokoro as Future Being

Daiki Kobayashi as Future Being

Hodaka Mieno as Future Being

Nanami Yamashita as Future Being

Kazuya Saji as Future Being

Rick and Morty: The Anime – Is there a trailer?

While there has been no official trailer released as of yet, Adult Swim shared a first look at the anime on July 22.