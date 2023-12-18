With the Rick and Morty Season 7 finale out now, you might be wondering: will there be a Season 8? Here’s everything we know about the next chapter so far.

Rick and Morty brought more interdimensional mayhem in Season 7, with notable highs including Episode 4’s sinister “suicide spaghetti” plot and Episode 5’s canonical event, one that ended in the death of Rick Prime – and saw the return of Evil Morty.

The latest chapter also marked the end of an era and the beginning of a new one, as it was the first time the titular characters and more were voiced by new actors, following the news that co-creator Justin Roiland was let go.

But without Roiland, will the franchise live on? Here’s what you need to know about Rick and Morty Season 8.

Will there be a Rick and Morty Season 8?

Yes, Adult Swim has locked Rick and Morty in for at least 10 seasons, meaning Season 8 will definitely be going ahead.

Even the Season 7 blurb teased the future for the show, stating: “Rick and Morty,’ 100 years! Or at least until season 10!”

Speaking to The Verge last month, Harmon teased that there are big things to come with the next installment. “Season 7 just represents one more brick in that road, and it’s Season 8, which is already written, when that comes out, I think it’ll be even more so,” he said.

“It’ll feel like a return to form and kind of like a ‘we’re back, baby’ kind of feeling, and hopefully, Season 9 will be that but, you know, even more so. But it’ll be because it’s been a gradual process of just trying to get our wind in our sails again.”

Is there a Rick and Morty Season 8 release date?

Although there’s no official release date for Rick and Morty’s next chapter, the writing team has finished the scripts for Season 8. If we go by the gap between Seasons 6 and 7, we can expect Season 8 to arrive sometime in late 2024.

Rick and Morty used to have lengthy periods of time between each chapter, with a nearly two-year gap between Seasons 2 and 3 and Seasons 3 and 4, as well as midseason breaks.

However, this has changed in recent years. Season 7 didn’t have any midseason gaps, and it premiered just one year and one month after the first episode of Season 6. Considering writing is completed, it appears Season 8 will follow this same pattern.

In a recent conversation with Screenrant, Beth voice actor Sarah Chalke said of Season 8: “It’s written, but we haven’t read them yet, we just get them a little bit before.”

Rick and Morty Season 8 cast: Who’ll be in it?

Although an official cast list is yet to be finalized, we can expect the following voice actors to return:

Ian Cardoni as Rick Sanchez

Harry Belden as Morty Smith

Chris Parnell as Jerry Smith

Sarah Chalke as Beth Smith and Space Beth

Spencer Grammer as Summer Smith

John Allen as Mr Poopybutthole

Dan Harmon as Bird Person

Tom Kenny as Squanchy

Season 7 was the debut of Cardoni and Belden as the new voice actors for Rick and Morty, roles they didn’t take lightly. Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, the former said: “I remember getting the call from my agents, and my wife was there, thankfully, to make sure I didn’t fall over. It was a thrilling moment, a dream come true as an actor and as a fan.”

Belden added: “This is a literal dream come true – like, I’m pretty sure I had this dream at one point in my life [to do this show]… As soon as they told me, my girlfriend was completely sobbing. Then seeing her crying was like, ‘Oh, this is real, I heard them correctly.’”

As for Beth star Chalke, she’s just excited for what the team has in store next: “You know, we get the scripts as we go, and it’s always fun to kind of get to see what you’re going to be doing. I have such a good time every recording,” she said. “Whatever Beth or Space Beth is doing, I’m here for it.”

Rick and Morty Season 8 plot: What might it be about?

Since there are no bounds when it comes to Rick and Morty, and the plot changes so drastically from episode to episode, right now it’s anyone’s guess what topics the team decides to explore in Season 8.

Considering Rick C-137 finally got vengeance and killed Rick Prime in Season 7, we might get to see him dealing with the aftermath – and the tragic fact that killing the perpetrator didn’t bring his wife Diane back.

We might also get another Evil Morty episode, especially given in Episode 5 of the latest chapter, he made away with the Omega Device, which can wipe out all versions of the person it targets.

Finally, although Mr. Poopybutthole’s return in Episode 1 didn’t receive the warmest reception, the post-credits scene of the Season 7 finale teased there’s more of his story to tell – perhaps in Season 8?

Is there a Rick and Morty Season 8 trailer?

Since Rick and Morty Season 8 is still in development, there is no trailer at the time of writing.

For now, you can check out the promo for the Season 7 finale below:

We’ll be sure to keep this post updated as and when new information comes in.

That’s everything we know about Rick and Morty Season 8. Season 7 Episodes 1-10 are available on Adult Swim now, and you can check out more of our coverage below: