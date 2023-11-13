Rick and Morty: Who dies in Season 7 Episode 5?

With Rick and Morty Season 7 Episode 5 out now, fans might be wondering: are there any deaths? And if so, who dies?

While fans wondered how Rick and Morty could top “suicide spaghetti”, the creators have knocked it out of the inter-dimensional park with the fifth episode of Season 7, titled ‘Unmortricken’.

The leadup to the release had plenty of fans speculating, as the promo teased a canon event in typically meta fashion, with a voiceover stating: “The next all-new Rick and Morty is so full of huge spoilers that we aren’t going to show you a single one… for now.”

Now the episode has arrived, here’s what you need to know about who dies. Warning: Spoilers ahead!

Who dies in Rick and Morty Season 7 Episode 5?

After six and a half seasons, Rick C-137 finally kills his nemesis: Rick Prime. Season 7 Episode 5 also sees the death of numerous versions of Rick, as well as poor Slow Mobius.

Oddly enough, it’s Evil Morty who helps Rick and Morty to track down the real Rick Prime and overpower him. Despite being cold and ruthless, he just wants to be left in peace. After restraining Rick Prime to a device, Evil Morty revives Rick C-137 – the Rick we all know and love – who then beats his enemy to a pulp, finally avenging his wife Diane’s death.

Adult Swim

But the final scene shows a despondent Rick as he goes back to normal life, no longer having a purpose and no doubt feeling a lack of satisfaction – he got revenge, but it doesn’t bring Diane back.

Prior to this, we learn that Rick Prime had developed a weapon called the Omega Device, which has the capability of killing all versions of the person it targets. He says he’s going to “erase” the entire Smith family until Rick C-137 “learns his lesson”.

Thankfully he’s stopped by Evil Morty before he can do this, but he does perform a demonstration on Rick’s uncle, Slow Mobius. After slowing down the speed of his death, sure enough, every version of Uncle Slow is erased from existence across all dimensions.

Adult Swim

Earlier on, Rick, Morty, and Evil Morty get trapped in the center of one of Rick Prime’s decoys, where they come face-to-face with a number of other Ricks who have also been hunting down the nemesis to get revenge.

Rick Prime tells them that he’s kept one Diane alive. Handing them all a weapon, he says the “last Rick left” will be the one who gets to be with her.

Rick C-137 knows it’s a trap, but the rest of the Ricks – including Indiana Jones, Bond, and “nice” versions – end up dying, by either killing each other or becoming engulfed in flames.

Rick, Morty, and Evil Morty manage to escape with their lives before killing Rick Prime. But some people still don’t believe it’s the end of the antagonist.

As said by one on Reddit: “R Prime was built up to be the big bad OG that’s elusive and presumably the smartest of them all, also using traps and various defence mechanisms but C-137 easily finds and defeats him? I expected more from the fight but I can’t accept that Prime died that easily… there has to be more to it.”

Adult Swim

“I don’t think our Rick has killed Rick Prime. Anyone else feel the same?” asked another, while a third added: “I definitely expected the post-credit scene to show Prime Rick still alive and Rick-C137 dead. It’s hard to believe Rick Prime is gone already.”

In the world of Rick and Morty, anything is possible – time will tell where the story goes from here.

Rick and Morty Season 7 Episodes 1-5 are available on Adult Swim now, with Episode 6 arriving on November 19. You can check out more of our coverage below: