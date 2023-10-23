Rick and Morty Season 7 got off to a rocky start, with fans explaining why they believe the latest chapter has “split the fanbase.”

Episode 2 of Rick and Morty’s seventh chapter, ‘The Jerrick Trap’, sees Rick and Jerry’s relationship put to the test, as their minds and brains get swapped – Freaky Friday style. It’s a hilarious ride, one that explores the father-/son-in-law dynamic in brain-busting fashion.

So far, the fans have reacted well, describing the latest episode as a return to form following what many felt was a disappointing premiere. Nonetheless, Rick and Morty Season 7 still has a measly 35% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes.

Why is this the case? Well, thanks to a new thread, we now know more about why the latest installment has “split the fanbase.”

Rick and Morty fans explain why Season 7 has “split the fanbase”

Taking to Reddit for answers after seeing the Rick and Morty Season 7 premiere, u/lilacewoah asked: “How has this split the fanbase? I truly don’t understand, the episode is funny.

“Rick’s jokes are still landing, I loved seeing Bird Person’s daughter. What is it exactly that’s making people say ‘I didn’t like the first episode….’ & trail off into saying it’s ‘not like the last seasons?’”

The post has received hundreds of replies, with some suggesting it’s not all to do with the fact that Justin Roiland – the former co-creator and voice actor of the titular characters – has been replaced.

“It was OK,” wrote one. “I’m not a big fan of Mr PB so I would have preferred something a bit more Morty-centric. But that’s the nature of episodic comedy, some episodes will hit better than others. I don’t care who’s doing the voices.”

Another said: “I didn’t think it was a bad episode or anything. I just didn’t think that it was a good season premiere episode. This is middle of the road that I expect in the 3 or 7 spot of the season. I think of it the same way like a baseball lineup, do you really want this as your lead off hitter?”

“The whole episode felt like a B-plot to be honest, I’ve watched it twice,” added a third, while a fourth said: “No issue with it until Jackman appears. After that it lost me and I felt it was stupid.

“The main cast makes the show for me, and it literally just focused on Rick and bit characters. They’re meant to be small roles and were given a whole episode, and they added an extended guest role of a real person playing themselves, which rarely lands well in any show for me.”

Some have since taken to the thread to share their praise for Episode 2, including this person who said: “Cold open of Episode 2 is super promising, here’s to hoping that E2 puts out a lot of the fires people have been setting in here.”

A second said that while Episode 1 “felt as if I was watching someone trying to capture the vibe of what Rick and Morty is vs actually being Rick and Morty,” the “cold open for episode 2 does a great job, so I’m still hopeful.”

Rick and Morty Season 7 Episodes 1-2 are on Adult Swim now