Rick and Morty Season 7 has drawn to a close, and not only did the finale deliver the goods but it also fixed a major problem.

Following a shaky start to Season 7, Rick and Morty found its footing as the episodes went on, a notable high being Episode 4 and its bonkers “suicide spaghetti” plot, followed by the epic canonical conclusion of Rick Prime’s storyline in Episode 5.

With two of the best Rick and Morty Season 7 episodes being right in the middle of the latest chapter, there was apprehension over how it would end. Last night, we got our answer with an epic finale, one that saw the return of a very significant character.

Season 7 Episode 10, titled ‘Fear No Mort’, sees the titular characters facing their fears – and the plot managed to rectify a long-running issue with the show. Warning: Spoilers ahead!

Rick and Morty Season 7 finale fixes major problem

While Rick’s wife, Diane Sanchez, has long been the root of all his actions, the character hasn’t been fleshed out and has only been there to serve Rick’s story – until now. In ‘Fear No Mort’, we get to learn more about Diane via Morty’s memories, with the character being given a significant arc.

Season 7 Episode 10 sees Rick and Morty facing their biggest fears via The Hole, which people can jump into and experience their phobias. By facing them, they can overcome them.

When the pair get out and go home, Diane turns up from the day she died, at which point Rick and Morty realize they’re still in The Hole. Rick assumes that Morty’s biggest fear is him getting Diane back, meaning his granddad won’t need him anymore.

As is later revealed, Morty is completely alone throughout the entire episode, facing his fear of relying on Rick. He was terrified that if he jumped into The Hole, Rick wouldn’t even jump in after him – which is kind of true, except that he does care about Morty. It’s just that The Hole can only deal with one fear at a time.

Prior to this realization, virtual Rick gets to spend some virtual time with virtual Diane, during which we get to learn more about her character. She’s aware of Rick’s flaws but eventually learns to accept them. She’s a caring mom, she’s good fun, and she can hold her liquor.

Adult Swim

In short, it’s easy to see why Rick loves her so much. Up until now, her character has been nothing more than a tool to serve Rick’s story, but ‘Fear No Mort’ rectified this.

Taking to Reddit, one fan wrote: “Really good episode. I’m glad we got to see more of Diane and her personality and happy that Morty faced his fear of needing Rick.” Another said: “Just holy f*cking sh*t this was a good episode… I think this is the most Diane we’ve ever gotten.”

A number of people were left with questions given that Diane is portrayed via Morty’s memories, with one asking: “Was the Diane in Morty’s fear world an accurate representation of her or just something Morty imagined her to be?”

