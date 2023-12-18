The Rick and Morty Season 7 finale has arrived, featuring the return of an important character, the facing of fears, and a post-credits scene twist that’s left fans shocked.

Rick and Morty has closed its latest chapter with Season 7 Episode 10, ‘Fear No Mort’, and it did so with style. Although there have been ups and downs this season, the sci-fi cartoon finished on a high while also rectifying a major issue from the past.

Although the MCU’s post-credits scenes have been accused of “ruining” cinema, the same can’t be said for Rick and Morty’s, with the series using these final moments to great effect – whether that be cramming a “genius” pop culture reference in there or setting up potential villains.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

In this instance, we see more from a character who made an appearance in Season 7 Episode 1, only this time his arc comes with a shocking twist. Warning: Spoilers ahead!

Rick and Morty fans shocked by Season 7 finale twist

In the post-credits scene for Rick and Morty Season 7 Episode 10, ‘Fear No Mort’, Mr. Poopybutthole reveals that he stole a portal gun from Rick. Using it for his own evil deeds, he transports himself to a reality where he and his family are still together. Mr. Poopybutthole kills that dimension’s version of himself so he can take his place.

Article continues after ad

After getting rid of his alternate self, he sits down at the table and enjoys dinner with his kids. Mrs. Poopybutthole comes over to kiss him – but as she walks away, she shoots him a suspicious look, suggesting she knows more than she’s letting on.

Article continues after ad

Adult Swim

Whether this will be explored in Season 8 is for the writers to know and us to find out. But there’s all the chance it could, given Mr. Poopybutthole was a major part of the plot for Season 7 Episode 1.

Article continues after ad

For now, the twist has left viewers at home with a lot of questions. “Did yall see the after credits with Mr. Poopybutthole? What was that all about?” asked one on Reddit. “He went to another dimension before he lost his wife and swapped places with that dimension’s Poopybutthole, and then his wife had this look of hate/suspension on her face. I wonder what she’s thinking?”

Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive: Fewer Ads | Dark Mode | Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

In response, another said: “I reckon it’s going to come back in more post-credit scenes. We will get a little mini arc about how she realises that he isn’t her husband.”

Article continues after ad

A third asked: “Wonder what made Mrs poopybutthole suspicious? How does she know?!” To which another replied, “Maybe because that version of Mr. Poopybutthole is not self-aware?” One user speculated whether Mr Poopybutthole “didn’t smell right (like beer) when kissed, many things can be off, a mole, freckles, so on and be a ‘tell’.”

Adult Swim

Some have been left wondering how this connects to Rick, including this person who said: “So if Poopybutt isn’t in their universe then R&M can’t interact with him since they don’t know where he is I guess.”

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

But another pointed out: “You think Rick doesn’t know when someone is using one of his portal guns and how to track it? Especially after the end of Season 5.” And a third chimed in: “Not only that but Poopybutt is going to try to find Rick and Morty to get back to his OG universe.”

Hopefully we’ll find out more in Season 8, but for now, all we can do is speculate.

Rick and Morty Season 7 Episodes 1-10 are available on Adult Swim now. You can check out more of our coverage below: