Rick and Morty post-credits scene sets up potential new villain
Rick and Morty Season 7 Episode 6, ‘Rickfending Your Mort’, features a post-credits scene that sets up a potential (and hilarious) new villain.
While Rick and Morty’s interdimensional format has paved the way for a plethora of big bads over the years, there are two who stand out as canonical villains: Rick Prime and Evil Morty.
Given the events of last week’s episode, ‘Unmortricken’, you may be wondering who might take over as one of the leading antagonists.
The possibilities are infinite – literally. But it looks like there’s already a strong new contender. Warning: spoilers ahead!
Rick and Morty post-credits scene sets up potential new villain
Rick and Morty Season 7 Episode 6 features a post-credits scene that sets up a potential new villain in the form of an immortal churro. Let us explain…
In the opening for ‘Rickfending Your Mort’, Morty asks a drunk Rick – who is most likely drowning his sorrows from the previous episode – to cash in one of his “Morty gets to choose the adventure” punch cards.
Rick doesn’t remember stamping all of them, so Morty gets out his notes, recalling all of the adventures they’ve been on. But Rick’s still having none of it, and uses his portal gun to transport the “Observer” back to their garage.
The Observer is a sort of giant gemstone that can see and recall everything that’s ever happened across the multiverse, and it’s therefore able to replay all of Morty’s notes as they happened, confirming whether or not they are actual adventures.
But when Rick and Morty accidentally get the Observer killed, they’re taken to trial by the being’s planet, where an Observer lawyer attempts to prove the duo aren’t good people.
After playing a series of clips that don’t paint Rick and Morty in the best light, Morty argues: “Look, sure, we can be irreverent. But we’re far from evil. We make more friends than enemies.”
“Let’s run the tape on that one,” says the lawyer. The scene shows a flashback in which Morty asks Rick to make his churro come to life. Rick immediately zaps it and, sure enough, Morty’s churro grows a face and limbs, saying: “Hi, I’m Churri.”
Morty takes his new pal on an adventure, and a Wes Anderson-style montage plays out. When Morty’s done, he asks Rick to turn his friend back into a regular churro – but he reveals that’s impossible, saying: “In order to live I had to make him functionally immortal.”
Instead of inviting Churri into the Smith family, Rick and Morty take him to a barren planet, with what appears to be a churro family for him to live with. However, as they fly away, Churri discovers that his new peers are actually just regular churros.
“Mark my words, Morty, I shall leave you as you left me: on a barren planet, praying for death,” Churri screams.
The scene then cuts back to the trial – but that’s not the last time we hear from the angry snack. In the episode’s post-credits scene, Morty opens his locker at school to find what appears to be Churri. He jumps back and screams, saying: “I knew this day would come.”
But the churro falls to the ground before a classmate picks it up and starts eating it. A relieved Morty goes back to his locker, only to find the word “soon” written out in sugar.
Could we see a vengeful Churri return to get payback on Rick and Morty for abandoning him? Time will tell.
Rick and Morty Season 7 Episodes 1-6 are on Adult Swim now, with Episode 7 arriving on November 26. You can read more of our Rick and Morty content below:
- Who’s voicing Rick and Morty?
- Why did Rick and Morty get new voice actors?
- How to watch Rick and Morty Season 7
- Rick and Morty Season 7 Rotten Tomatoes
- Rick and Morty Season 7 release schedule
- Who does Hugh Jackman play in Rick and Morty?
- Rick and Morty: The Anime – Everything we know
- Season 7 Episode 4 sinister Easter egg
- When will Rick Prime be in Season 7?
- Fans divided over “disturbing” Season 7 episode
- Has Rick and Morty been cancelled?
- Rick and Morty fans’ fear after “masterpiece” episode
- Who dies in Rick and Morty Season 7 Episode 5?
- Why is Evil Morty “evil”?