Rick and Morty Season 7 Episode 10 featured a fearsome venture into “The Hole” and a cliffhanger in the post-credits scene – so, where is Episode 11?

Although Rick and Morty’s latest chapter hasn’t received the best reception from audiences – just a 42% on Rotten Tomatoes at the time of writing – there have been some definite highs, with Episode 5 being described as a masterpiece.

What’s more, the creative team behind the beloved adult animation are well aware that they’re still finding their footing after co-creator and voice actor Justin Roiland was let go and two new stars were brought in to voice Rick and Morty.

If you’re left on tenterhooks wondering what interdimensional mayhem is in store next, you might be wondering: why is Season 7 Episode 11 not on tonight?

Why isn’t Rick and Morty Season 7 Episode 11 on tonight?

Bad news, folks – Rick and Morty Season 7 Episode 11 isn’t on tonight because it doesn’t exist.

Although Season 1 had a total of 11 episodes, the subsequent Rick and Morty installments have been 10 episodes long, with the latest chapter following suit.

But don’t fret, as this is far from the end. In fact, the series has been given the greenlight for at least 10 seasons, meaning there’s still three more to go – and that’s only if Adult Swim doesn’t order more in the future.

As said in the Season 7 blurb: “‘Rick and Morty,’ 100 years! Or at least until season 10!”

What’s more, creator Dan Harmon recently revealed that writing on Season 8 is finished, so we can expect new episodes to arrive sometime in late 2024 or early 2025.

Speaking to The Verge last month, Harmon teased that there are big things to come with the next installment. “Season 7 just represents one more brick in that road, and it’s Season 8, which is already written, when that comes out, I think it’ll be even more so,” he said.

“It’ll feel like a return to form and kind of like a ‘we’re back, baby’ kind of feeling, and hopefully, Season 9 will be that but, you know, even more so. But it’ll be because it’s been a gradual process of just trying to get our wind in our sails again.”

You can read more about Season 8 here. Until then, Rick and Morty Season 7 is available to stream on Adult Swim now, and you can check out more of our coverage below: