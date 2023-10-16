The first episode of Rick and Morty Season 7 has arrived, revealing a surprise cameo: Hugh Jackman. So, who does the Wolverine star play in the new episode?

And awaaay we gooo… Rick and Morty is back on our screens with its Season 7 premiere dropping last night, and it involves the return of Mr. Poopybutthole – as well as new voice actors for the titular characters.

While fans were teased what to expect ahead of time, there were plenty of surprises, including the hilarious appearance of none other than Wolverine star Hugh Jackman.

But who does he play? Read on to find out, but be warned: Spoilers ahead!

Who does Hugh Jackman play in Rick and Morty?

In Rick and Morty Season 7 Episode 1, Hugh Jackman guest stars as… Hugh Jackman. Albeit, a more unhinged, wild version of himself.

In the premiere, titled ‘How Poopy Got His Poop Back’, Rick enlists the help of Birdperson, Squanchy, Gearface, and Gene for an intervention on Poopybutthole, who’s going through a bit of a rough time.

When they sit him down, they find out it’s his birthday – so instead of an intervention, they decide to take him out for an interdimensional party. Eventually they end up at a club filled with honey bees – only in Rick and Morty does this make sense – and it’s here that Birdperson spots Jackman.

Adult Swim

Hugh supposedly recognizes Rick as they “hosted the Oscars together,” and he warns everyone to not “call him Wolverine” – but as he comes over, it’s actually Gene he’s excited to see.

He pulls out a bag of blue pills and they all end up getting high before going to his house. Here, Poopybutthole is seen staring at a photo of Hugh and his wife, as he’s missing his own family.

“The best bloody day of my life,” Hugh says, but it turns out he’s actually referring to the Tony Award besides the photo. The reference is awkward, given he and his ex-wife Deborra-Lee Furness announced their divorce last month.

Nonetheless, Jackman joins the crew as they go on a hilarious trip to try and win Poopybutthole’s wife Amy back, only for him to scupper their plans when he jumps in to beat Amy’s new partner – a Predator – with his Tony Award. Butt naked, no less.

Adult Swim

“I’m an actor and I’m high,” he says. The episode ends with the whole crew enjoying drive-by tacos as the sun comes up, and so ends Wolverine’s wild Rick and Morty adventure.

