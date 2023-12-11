Are you paying attention? An earlier moment in Rick and Morty Season 7 foreshadowed the most disturbing scene of Episode 9, ‘Mort: Ragnarick’.

Between meta jokes, relentless pop culture references, and countless easter eggs, it can be difficult to pick up on all the hidden details in Rick and Morty – but it’s also one of the reasons the series is such a success.

The same goes for Rick and Morty’s use of foreshadowing. The show’s writers often plant subtle hints about future plot points, sometimes several episodes or even seasons in advance.

While we’re nearing the end of Season 7, with the penultimate episode airing last night, these moments aren’t letting up. Warning: Spoilers ahead!

How Rick and Morty foreshadowed disturbing Season 7 scene

In Season 7 Episode 9, ‘Mort: Ragnarick’ (a play on Thor: Ragnarok), Rick’s head is ruthlessly beaten to a pulp by Bigfoot, a moment that was foreshadowed by a future-predicting alien in Season 7 Episode 3, ‘Air Force Wong’.

You see, in ‘Air Force Wong’, Rick’s called in by President Curtis for an important mission, revealing that he’s put together a crack team – including Fleeflak, an alien who “might be able to tell the future.”

When Rick goes to portal out of there, Fleeflak says, “Danger,” and hands him a drawing of him getting killed by Bigfoot. “Wow, that’s great buddy. That’s going right on the fridge,” Rick says, sarcastically.

But Fleeflak was bang on the money – in Season 7 Episode 9, Rick is mauled to death by the mythical creature. All that being said, he did ask for it.

Rick wanted Bigfoot to kill him so he could enter Valhalla in a bid to try and answer if there was an afterlife. Hijinks ensue, especially when The Pope gets involved.

Although the episode overall is lighthearted, the animation team didn’t hold back in portraying Rick’s ruthless beating, with Bigfoot punching his face to a pulp in a similar vein to Rick Prime’s killing in Episode 5.

