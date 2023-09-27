Netflix just teased the return of one of its best shows and fans are hyped

Netflix just teased the potential return of one of its best shows and it’s safe to say the fans are hyped.

Though the WGA has reached an agreement between Hollywood’s writers and the major studios, the acting union’s strike rages on, meaning many US productions are still at a standstill.

However, major streaming platforms like Netflix are somewhat shielded from the action due to their global crew and influx of international TV shows and movies. In the past month alone, there’s been El Conde, Dear Child, and A Time Called You, and there’s plenty more content in the pipeline.

But is one of its most popular international shows returning for Season 3? A mysterious new poster has left fans feeling hyped that it will be in the near future.

Fans hyped after Netflix teases return of one of its best shows

Earlier today, September 27, Netflix’s official X/Twitter account shared a mysterious poster featuring a number of playing cards, leading many to believe it means the hit Japanese thriller Alice in Borderland will be back for Season 3.

As fans will know, playing cards are a significant trademark of the dangerous games depicted in the wildly popular series, which is based on the manga of the same name by Haro As.

Netflix is yet to confirm whether Alice in Borderland has been renewed for a third outing, but already the fans are hyped.

Taking to the comments section, one wrote: “I liked Season 1 better than Season 2 but they were both great and I look forward to Season 3. I love unique shows that are different than everything else you see.”

“That’s exciting! Can’t wait for more adventures in Alice in Borderland,” said another, while a third added: “Bring it on!! Alice In Borderland.”

Others have been left feeling skeptical given that Season 2 concluded with the end of the original manga. “But why? Season 2 wrapped it up nicely,” said one, with another asking: “I thought it ended after S2?”

But if you cast your mind back to the Season 2 finale, you’ll remember that there’s a major tease in the form of an abandoned Joker card, a plot that could be explored in Season 3 and extend the story beyond the manga.

“To everyone saying ‘it ended after Season 2’, there was a joker card at a table at the end, teasing something and I have been waiting,” said one fan. “The manga ended but there’s clearly more story to tell with the joker,” wrote another.

You can read more about a potential Alice in Borderland Season 3 here, and check out our other Netflix hubs below:

