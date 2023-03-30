Murder Mystery 2 cast: All actors and characters

Here’s your guide to the main cast and characters in Murder Mystery 2, comedy sequel to one of the most successful Netflix movies ever.

The first Murder Mystery movie dropped on Netflix in June 2019, and quickly became a smash hit.

The action comedy was viewed by more people than any Netflix original up to that point in its first weekend, and within a month, was watched by 73 million households.

A sequel was therefore green-lit in October 2019, and it drops on Netflix tomorrow (March 31), with the following plot and cast…

Murder Mystery 2 cast and characters

The official synopsis for Murder Mystery 2 is as follows…

Four years after solving their first murder mystery, Nick and Audrey Spitz are now full-time detectives struggling to get their private eye agency off the ground when they’re invited to celebrate the wedding of their friend the Maharajah on his private island.

But trouble follows the Spitzes again when the groom is kidnapped for ransom soon after the festivities begin – making each glamorous guest, family member, and the bride herself a suspect.

Murder Mystery 2 sends Nick and Audrey Spitz on a high-stakes case that finally gives them everything they’ve ever dreamed of: a shot at their detective agency finally becoming successful… and their long-awaited trip to Paris.

Adam Sandler: Nick Spitz

Netflix Adam Sandler as Nick Spitz in Murder Mystery 2.

Adam Sandler once again plays Nick Spitz, New York Cop-turned-private detective. He’s also known ‘Nicky Guns’ due to his poor aim with firearms.

Sandler is one of the biggest names in comedy, starting out on Saturday Night Live before starring in movies like Happy Gilmore, The Waterboy, and The Wedding Singer.

Jennifer Aniston: Audrey Spitz

Netflix Jennifer Aniston as Audrey Spitz in Murder Mystery 2.

Jennifer Aniston returns as Nick’s wife Audrey Spitz, a former hairdresser who also now works with her husband as a private investigator.

Aniston made hit name in hit sitcom Friends, while her movie credits include Office Pace, Bruce Almighty, The Break-Up, and Marley & Me.

Mark Strong: Miller

Netflix Mark Strong as Miller.

Mark Strong plays Colonel Miller, a former MI6 hostage negotiator who specialises in high profile cases.

Strong has played tough guys in the likes of RocknRolla, Sherlock Holmes, Kick-Ass, and the Kingsman movies.

Adeel Akhtar: The Maharajah

Netflix Adeel Akhtar as The Maharajah.

Adeel Akhtar is The Maharajah, who popped up in the first Murder Mystery, and here kicks proceedings off by having a sumptuous wedding on a private island. During which he promptly gets kidnapped.

Akhtar appeared in Utopia and Murdered by My Father on TV, and in the movies Four Lions, The Dictator, Victoria & Abdul, and Enola Holmes.

Melanie Laurent: Claudette

Melanie Laurent as Claudette.

Melanie Laurent is Claudette, the French shop-girl getting married to The Maharajah, who soon becomes a suspect in his kidnapping.

Laurent is best known for her starring role in Inglourious Basterds, while she’s also appeared in the likes of Now You See Me and 6 Underground.

Jodie Turner-Smith: Countess Sekou

Netflix Jodie Turner-Smith as Countess Sekou.

Jodie Turner-Smith is Countess Sekou, best friend of Claudette, who also was previously engaged to The Maharajah, making her another suspect in the case.

Turner-Smith made her film debut in The NeonvDemon, before going onto appear in Queen & Slim, After Yang, and White Noise. On TV, she received critical acclaim for playing Anne Bolyen in the Channel 5 series of the same name.

John Kani: Colonel Ulenga

Netflix John Kani as Colonel Elenga in Murder Mystery 2.

John Kani is Colonel Ulenga, who previously worked as a bodyguard for The Maharajah, only to lose the job when he lost an arm saving his boss from a bullet.

Kani is best known for playing T’Chaka in Black Panther, while he also voiced Rafiki in the 2019 remake of The Lion King.

Kuhoo Verma: Saira

Netflix Kuhoo Verma as Saira.

Kuhoo Verma is Saira, sister of The Maharajah, who always feels like she’s in his shadow.

Verma made her screen debut as Zubeida in The Big Sick, while since then she’s appeared in TV series Insomnia and feature film Plan B.

Enrique Arce: Francisco

Netflix Enrique Arce as Francisco.

Enrique Arce is Francisco, a friend of The Maharajah and former professional footballer who is famous for head-butting an opponent.

Arce is a Spanish actor who has mainly appeared in movies and shows in his homeland, though he also had a small role in Terminator: Dark Fate in 2019.

Dany Boon: Inspector Delacroix

Netflix Dany Boon as Detective Delacroix.

Dany Boon is Inspector Delacroix, a French policeman who assisted Nick and Audrey in the first film, and does the same here.

Born in France, Boon has starred in several high-profile French movies, including Joyeux Noel, and Micmacs.

Murder Mystery 2 is out tomorrow (March 31) and you can find out where it’s streaming here.