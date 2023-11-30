10 movies to watch if you loved Virgin River Season 5 Part 2 

After the final festive two episodes of Virgin River Season 5 landed on Netflix, here are 10 movies to watch this week for another dose of romantic, Christmas drama.

In Season 5 Part 2, Virgin River embraced its quintessentially charming Hallmark-Christmas movie quality by going all-out with two holiday-themed episodes. The romance drama, based on Robyn Carr’s books of the same name, decked the halls in tinsel, fairy lights, and festive cheer after a turbulent and tragic first part of the season.

Our three-star review read: “Virgin River Season 5 Part 2 is a glorious indulgence of the small-town drama’s quaint Hallmark qualities. Momentarily, the show forays into a light, festive alternate reality and brings the twinkly, Christmas corny goodness to the forefront.”

Netflix is no stranger to releasing contemporary classic Christmas films and Virgin River slips effortlessly into this niche, but beloved genre. Packed with familiar festive tropes and activities from ice skating dates to Christmas tree decorating and endless cups of hot cocoa, it’s a delicious holiday treat that has only left us craving more of this feel-good, festive spirit.

After our recommendations of the best TV shows to watch if you love Virgin River, here’s a roundup of the best festive films to watch if you love the seasonal episodes.

Movies to watch if you loved Virgin River Season 5 Part 2

The Holiday

The Holiday is the epitome of a wholesome, festive feel-good film. For the millionth time since its release in 2006, venture across the pond with big city girl Amanda (Cameron Diaz) as she escapes to the British countryside for the holidays, and swaps houses and lives with heartbroken London commuter Iris (Kate Winslet).

Featuring the ultimate house swap, a great bath, cozy cottages and hot cocoa, The Holiday is about finding love in unexpected places, taking risks and learning to open your heart up again after the world has closed it off. Essentially, if Jude Law turns up at your door, be bold enough to let him in.

Where to stream: Hulu

The Princess Switch

Back in 2018, Netflix kick-started a new festive film series fronted by Vanessa Hudgens with The Princess Switch.

Avid baker Stacy flies to the Kingdom of Belgravia to enter a prestigious baking competition, where she meets her doppelganger who happens to be a Duchess. The women decide to switch places to enjoy the perks of each other’s lives and their prospective love interests. Think a holiday version of the Parent Trap meets the Princess Diaries.

Their love lives become complicated, many festive biscuits are baked, and long-lost relatives are found. While this big city girl doesn’t escape to the country, Belgravia certainly rivals Virgin River for decadent Christmas decorations.

Where to stream: Netflix

The Santa Clause

Can’t get enough of complicated family dynamics at Christmas? Look no further than The Santa Clause.

A firm festive favourite, this film follows workaholic businessman Scott Calvin who accidentally knocks Santa off his roof and has to sport the suit himself. It’s a heartwarming tale about the transformative power of reconnecting with the childhood magic of Christmas to spark some more joy into our adult lives.

Where to stream: Disney+

The Christmas Train

Though some cynics would have you believe that all Hallmark Christmas movies are the same, a select few stand out from the tinsel-dressed crowd and deserve their spot in the Hallmark Hall of Fame.

Starring Dermot Mulroney and Kimberley Wiliams-Paisley, this 2017 yuletide delight sees a journalist take a cross-country train ride from Washington to Los Angeles over the holidays for a story. Though this isn’t just any train, it’s the Christmas Train, where magical things inevitably happen, such as bumping into the woman who broke his heart Eleanor.

Based on the best-selling novel by David Baldacci, it’s a charming tale about second chances and following your heart. It’s corny Christmas goodness served with a side of stellar casting including Joan Cusack and Danny Glover.

Where to stream: Prime Video

A Christmas Prince

Netflix has become a true connoisseur of romantic holiday movies in recent years that provide a much-needed dose of joyful escapism.

In A Christmas Prince, young journalist Amber is sent on the scoop of a lifetime to scout out a playboy prince who is poised to be King. Typically, the simple press trip across the pond becomes more complicated when she goes undercover as the princess’ tutor to get close to the prince, and ends up falling for him…

Despite it’s sweet snow-covered exterior, there’s a good dose of betrayals and unexpected twists that should soothe that Virgin River-shaped absence in your life.

If it melts your heart, there are two additional sequels available to stream, A Christmas Prince: The Royal Wedding and A Christmas Prince: The Royal Baby.

Where to stream: Netflix

Love Actually

Richard Curtis’ 2002 romantic comedy is a timeless Christmas classic. Boasting an unrivalled ensemble cast, fall in love all over again with the charming intertwined lives of these chaotic families in Love Actually.

Where else would you see the Prime Minister dance in Downing Street, a boy run through an airport to tell a girl he loves her and a lobster in the Nativity?

Before the ensemble in Virgin River warmed our hearts, Love Actually broke it with a Joni Mitchell CD. Twenty years later, it’s still a must-watch every holiday season.

Where to stream: Netflix

The Noel Diary

If you loved the treasure trail to find Mel’s very own father Christmas in Virgin River, then add The Noel Diary to your watch list.

Best-selling author Jake learns that his estranged mother has died, and returns to sort the estate. An old diary holds secrets about his past, but when a woman turns up looking for her birth mother it turns out their family histories are intertwined. It’s a poignant film about loss, identity and making peace with the past.

Where to stream: Netflix

Christmas With You

Everyone needs an escape from the responsibilities and pressures of their own lives, especially over the holidays. Superstar Angelina decides to grant one teenage fan a Christmas wish by paying her a visit.

Though, after spending some time with her, she ends up connecting with her music teacher and dad and even collaborating on a festive song.

Led by Freddie Prinze Jr, it’s decked out with a great cast and all the festive tropes we know and love.

Where to stream: Netflix

New Year’s Eve

Another delightfully watchable ensemble romcom is Garry Marshall’s New Year’s Eve. Sure it’s not technically a holiday movie, but with only days between New Years and Christmas and enough fairy lights to illuminate New York, it’s an essential addition to our list.

From the creator of Princess Diaries, this star-studded film weaves in the brightest, celebratory moments of life with the inevitable tragedies. Similar to Virgin River, New Year’s Eve is a heartwarming reminder of how precious life can be when spent with our chosen family.

Where to stream: Prime Video

Single All the Way

Would it be Christmas without blind dates and family members commenting on your love life? Of course not.

Single All the Way sees Peter resort to new means to avoid being the topic of conversation at the table, by inviting his best friend Nick to pretend to be his boyfriend for the holiday season. Yet, their wholesome setup is turned on its head when Peter is set up on an excellent blind date. Will Peter take a chance on Nick, or has his new date caught his eye?

Either way, it’s definitely a lighter love triangle than the difficult situation Brie found herself in Virgin River season 5 with Brady and Mike.

Equally, Jennifer Coolidge also dresses up as a Christmas fairy, if you need another reason to watch this endlessly charming romcom.

Where to stream: Netflix

Virgin River Season 5 Part 2 is streaming on Netflix now. You can read our review of the new episodes here, our breakdown of the ending here, and you can check out more of our coverage below:

