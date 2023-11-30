Furiosa: Release date, cast, plot & more

Mad Max: Fury Road prequel Furiosa roars onto screens soon. Here’s everything we know about the movie, including its release date, cast, plot, and more.

Furiosa is the fifth entry in the Mad Max franchise, which was created by George Miller and Byron Kennedy in 1979. The first three films were headlined by Mel Gibson, while the fourth starred Tom Hardy and Charlize Theron.

Warner Bros. Pictures first announced Furiosa in October 2020. Filming took place on location in Australia throughout 2022, and reports indicate that it was the biggest production in the country’s history.

While Furiosa is now deep into post-production, new details about the latest Mad Max movie continue to surface every day. So, read on for a round-up of everything we know about the hotly-anticipated blockbuster.

Contents

Furiosa release date – When is the movie out?

Furiosa arrives in cinemas on May 24, 2024. It was originally slated to premiere in 2023, however, Warner Bros. shifted the Mad Max: Fury Road follow-up’s release date in September 2021.

The production kicked off principal photography in June 2022, an occasion star Chris Hemsworth marked on X (then Twitter) with a pic of a Furiosa-branded clapperboard.

Furiosa herself Anya Taylor-Joy later confirmed the end of shooting on October 27, 2022, via Instagram. “Thank you to those of the wasteland – the crazies who have run amok with me up and down this country,” she wrote. “The most fun, the most resilient, the most talented.”

“It has been an honor and a privilege to create with you all… thank you for making me tougher than I ever thought I could be. Fire, blood, and guzzoline,” Taylor-Joy continued, before signing off as “Furianya.”

Furiosa plot details – What will the film be about?

Furiosa is a prequel to 2015’s Fury Road, with (as its name suggests) a young Furiosa as its protagonist.

Warner Bros. shared an official synopsis for the Mad Max movie in June 2022. It reads: “As the world fell, young Furiosa is snatched from the Green Place of Many Mothers and falls into the hands of a great Biker Horde led by the Warlord Dementus.

“Sweeping through the Wasteland they come across the Citadel presided over by The Immortan Joe. While the two tyrants war for dominance, Furiosa must survive many trials as she puts together the means to find her way home.”

We’ll keep this section updated with additional plot details as they surface.

Furiosa cast and crew – Who will be involved in the movie?

The Furiosa cast includes:

Anya Taylor-Joy as Imperator Furiosa

Chris Hemsworth as Warlord Dementus

Nathan Jones as Rictus Erectus

Angus Sampson as The Organic Mechanic

Daniel Webber as War Boy

Tom Burke

Quaden Bayles

Lachy Hulme

While Charlize Theron originally portrayed Furiosa in Mad Max: Fury Road, Anya Taylor-Joy will take over the role in the prequel. George Miller addressed this casting decision in an October 2020 interview with The New York Times, insisting that digital de-aging technology still wasn’t convincing enough for Theron to play the war captain’s younger self.

“For the longest time, I thought we could just use CG de-aging on Charlize,” he said. “But I don’t think we’re nearly there yet.” For her part, Theron admitted to The Hollywood Reporter that being replaced by Taylor-Joy was “a little heartbreaking,” but added she’s still “so grateful” to have helped create the Furiosa character in Mad Max: Fury Road.

Chris Hemsworth is the other Hollywood A-lister in Furiosa’s acting line-up, playing one of the film’s main antagonists, Warlord Dementus. The Aussie star raved about his experience on the fifth Mad Max installment’s set in a recent GQ interview, describing it as “by far the best experience of my career, and something I feel the most proud of.”

Other confirmed Furiosa cast members include Nathan Jones (Rictus Erectus) and Angus Sampson (The Organic Mechanic), as well as Tom Burke, Quaden Bayles, and Lachy Hulme in undisclosed roles.

On the other side of the camera, George Miller is back in the director’s chair on Furiosa, working from a script he co-wrote with Nico Lathouris. Other returning Mad Max: Fury Road crew members include production designer Colin Gibson, editor Margaret Sixel, and makeup designer Lesley Vanderwalt.

We’ll update this section with additional Furiosa cast and crew information as it’s announced.

Is there a Furiosa trailer?

No, there’s no Furiosa trailer – yet. Sources claim that the trailer will drop online following Warner Bros.’s CCXP presentation on November 30.

We’ll update this section to include the Furiosa trailer as soon as it’s available.

That’s everything we know about Mad Max: Fury Road’s prequel, Furiosa. You can also find out more about other major upcoming releases here:

