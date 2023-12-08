Best anime of 2023

We’re still catching our breath after the exhilarating 2023 lineup! From hours of laughter to breaking the internet (twice!), here are our top five anime picks of the year.

The anime world is going from strength to strength. With fan favorites like Jujutsu Kaisen returning to our screens to the release of new original shows like Netflix’s Pluto, could 2023 be the best year yet?

2022 was a tough act to follow. It brought us incredible series like Chainsaw Man and Spy x Family, alongside the return of industry titans like Bleach, Attack on Titan (no pun intended), and Mob Psycho 100. But 2023 raised the bar even higher, setting a new standard with several hit shows quite literally breaking the internet (you probably already know which ones we’re talking about).

It’s been tough this year to separate the wheat from the chaff. Although, you can’t say that we haven’t tried. With Pokémon taking a shocking Ash-less direction, Studio MAPPA courting controversy (as per usual), and Studio Ghibli’s Hayao Miyazaki making comeback of the decade, 2023 is destined for the history books. So, let’s get started. Here are Dexerto’s top 5 anime series of 2023.

5. Spy X Family Season 2

WIT Studio

Voted as the most anticipated anime of Fall 2023, the opening episode of Spy X Family Season 2 broke records by surpassing two million views in three days. With fewer episodes, but more action, the Forger family’s hilarious misadventures captivated viewers amid a backdrop of espionage and global politics.

Following the makeshift family on a new adventure, in Spy x Family Season 2 we continue to master spy Agent Twilight on his mission under the alias of Loid Forger, alongside Anya and his assassin wife Yor.

Boasting charismatic characters and a skillful blend of domesticity with humor, Spy X Family Season 2 was always destined to win the hearts of families – albeit somewhat ironically, given its premise revolves around a fake yet charming family.

Author: Savannah Howard

Where to watch: Crunchyroll

4. Vinland Saga Season 2

Studio MAPPA

Vinland Saga started as a Shonen series. But it was soon moved on to the Seinen category after its content became too mature for the young audience.

Season 1 didn’t amass a large viewership on account of its debut on Prime Video, not a reputable platform for anime enthusiasts. However, it soon became recognized as an underrated series, later picked up by MAPPA licensed by Netflix, where it found a bigger audience.

The animanga is a beautiful piece of art featuring a unique storyline, with the second season following Einar and Thorfinn as they work together toward their freedom away from the sins of the past. The character growth of the main protagonist is also worth praising. The second season starts off a bit slow, without many action scenes, but it quickly speeds up and proves that it has the potential to become one of the most popular anime of all time.

Author: Aparna Ukil

Where to watch: Netflix

3. Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End

IMDB

Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End is another anime with a beautiful art style and a lighthearted narrative. It’s a new anime series produced by the famous animation studio Madhouse. Which also made Howl’s Moving Castle, Spirited Away, and Death Note.

The anime, which follows an elven mage searching for meaning a new way of life in the wake of war, not only drew the attention of those who have already read the manga but also attracted anime-only fans towards it with its beautiful visuals.

In an era where gory and dark anime like Jujutsu Kaisen, Chainsaw Man, and Attack on Titan have major fan-following, Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End can be your perfect escape to a beautiful and captivating world.

Author: Aparna Ukil

Where to watch: Crunchyroll

2. Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2

Studio MAPPA

Jujutsu Kaisen takes place in a world that sees the deadly curses threatening humanity. Highly trained Jujutsu High’s sorcerers hold the responsibility to fight them. The story starts when a boy named Yuji Itadori frees the strongest curse by swallowing one of his rotten fingers.

The series is the brainchild of Gege Akutami, the industry’s most brutal mangaka. Honestly, JJK is not your typical shonen piece – in fact, it is much more. While watching the anime, you will get goosebumps. Season 1 of the series was indeed impressive, but the second season has taken the series sky-high in popularity.

Jujutsu Kaisen has blessed us with some lovable characters such as Gojo, Yuji, Megumi, Nanami, and more. However, if you are a newcomer and are about to start watching the series, we warn you to avoid getting too attached to any of the main characters.

Author: Aparna Ukil

Where to watch: Crunchyroll and Netflix

1. Attack on Titan Finale

Studio MAPPA

No surprises for our top anime of the year! Attack on Titan’s final episode (Season 4 Part 3) broke the internet when it premiered on November 4. Despite controversies, a final season that lasted three years, and a divisive manga ending, Hajime Isayama’s modern classic finally got the ending it deserved.

Studio MAPPA crafted an epic, feature-length finale, bringing the world-ending Rumbling to life with a stunning mix of 2D and 3D animation. Wrapping up 100 episodes of intense action, brutal deaths, and dizzying plot twists was no easy feat, but the final episode delivered, solidifying Attack on Titan’s place in history as one of the greatest anime of all time.

Author: Savannah Howard

Where to watch: Crunchyroll

You can also check out our other 2023 rankings below: