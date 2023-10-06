Horizon: An American Saga – Everything we know

Horizon: An American Saga is, well, on the horizon – here’s everything you need to know about Kevin Costner’s Western movie, including its release date, teaser, cast, and plot.

Yellowstone is drawing to a close, with Taylor Sheridan’s flagship Western series set to end after Season 5. But the Dutton Ranch will live on through its various spin-offs, including 1923, Lawmen: Bass Reeves, 6666, and a currently untitled Matthew McConaughey project.

One character we can say goodbye to, however, is John Dutton. Kevin Costner is leaving one ranch for another, with the Hollywood star currently wrapped up in his Western epic Horizon: An American Saga.

If you want to learn more about what to expect, here’s what we know about the two-part motion picture event.

Horizon: An American Saga will hit cinemas in two parts: the first will be released on June 28, 2024, and the second will arrive on the big screen on August 16 the same year.

Although earlier reports had suggested Horizon would be split into four movies, that direction has evidently changed over time by cutting down to two. It’s currently unclear whether this will change over time.

Paramount+ Kevin Costner is leaving Yellowstone and focusing on Horizon

Amazingly, the project was commissioned all the way back in 1988, but it never fully made it off the ground – until last year. In April 2022, Warner Bros. and New Line Cinema picked up the distribution rights for Costner’s passion project.

Speaking to Deadline at the time, Warner Bros Pictures Group chairman Toby Emmerich said: “Kevin’s ambitious vision for this story is the perfect crystallization of his affinity for the American West and passion to bring this turning point in its history to life with all the human drama, cultural complexity and immense scope that it merits.”

Filming for the first installment started in August 2022 in southern Utah before concluding in November.

Horizon: An American Saga cast – Who’s in it?

Alongside Costner directing and starring in Horizon: An American Saga, the two-part movie boasts a star-studded cast, including:

Sienna Miller

Sam Worthington

Jena Malone

Abbey Lee

Michael Rooker

Danny Huston

Luke Wilson

Isabelle Fuhrman

Jeff Fahey

Will Patton

Tatanka Means

Owen Crow Shoe

Ella Hunt

Jamie Campbell Bower

The character descriptions are yet to be released, but we’ll be sure to keep this space updated when more details emerge.

Speaking to Variety last year, before the actors’ strike, Costner explained that the story “really involves a lot of women, to be honest. There are a lot of men in it, too, but the women are really strong in Horizon.

“It’s just them trying to get by every day in a world that was impossibly tough. They were often [dragged] out to these places because that’s where the men wanted to go; women were following their men.

“They didn’t ask to be in these territories that were unsettled and dangerous, and life wasn’t easy. I’ve chosen to make sure that was really obvious, that that wasn’t easy, and how vulnerable people were.”

Horizon: An American Saga plot – What is it about?

The official synopsis reads: “In the great tradition of Warner Bros. Pictures’ iconic Westerns, Horizon: An American Saga explores the lure of the Old West and how it was won – and lost – through the blood, sweat and tears of many.

“Spanning the four years of the Civil War, from 1861 to 1865, Costner’s ambitious cinematic adventure will take audiences on an emotional journey across a country at war with itself, experienced through the lens of families, friends, and foes all attempting to discover what it truly means to be the United States of America.”

In the same Variety interview, Costner said of Horizon when it was still set to be a four-movie event: “They’re all different films that all connect, so you’re watching a saga of these storylines that are happening.”

Is there a Horizon: An American Saga trailer?

Although the full trailer is yet to be released, the teaser for Horizon: An American Saga dropped on October 5, 2023. You can check it out below:

We’ll be sure to drop the full trailer in this space when it becomes available.

That’s everything we know about Horizon: An American Saga. In the meantime, check out some of our other upcoming TV and movie hubs below:

