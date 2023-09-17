Robert Eggers’ Nosferatu – Everything we know

This new take on a horror classic is beginning to haunt Hollywood’s mind, so here’s everything we know about Nosferatu so far.

When it comes to horror icons, there’s none quite like Dracula. Tales of him have persisted through centuries, terrifying the young and old alike.

It was the 30th anniversary of Francis Ford Coppola’s take last year, Renfield also came out around that time, and The Last Voyage of the Demeter just recently hit cinemas. And now, a new vampire movie is on the way from acclaimed director Robert Eggers: Nosferatu, coming out 100 years after the first Dracula film.

With a star studded cast and intriguing plot, this movie is looking to be a staple of those who love vampires. But if you don’t know much about the film – since it is clouded in mystery, then read on, and we’ll explains everything we know so far.

Nosferatu release date: Is there a release date?

There is currently no official release date for Nosferatu, but the movie is expected to drop sometime in 2024, perhaps during spooky season. Focus Features is set to distribute the film.

Filming on Nosferatu began in Prague in March 2023, at the historic landmark known as Invalidovna. Filming wrapped on May 29, 2023. There have already been some test screenings as well, meaning we might not be waiting much longer.

Nosferatu cast: Who is working on the movie?

The main cast for Nosferatu is as follows:

Bill Skarsgård as Count Orlok

Willem Dafoe as Professor Albin Eberhart Von Franz

Ralph Ineson as Dr. Wilhelm Seivers

Nicholas Hoult as Thomas Hutter

Lily-Rose Depp as Ellen Hutter

Aaron Taylor-Johnson as Friedrich Harding

Emma Corrin as Anna Harding

Simon McBurney as Herr Knock

Behind the camera is obvious Robert Eggers, known for his previous work on The VVitch, The Lighthouse, and The Northman.

Nosferatu trailer: Is there a trailer?

As of writing there is currently no trailer for Nosferatu, so for now check out the trailer below for the original Nosferatu movie:

What’s the Plot of Nosferatu About?

Nosferatu will be based on the 1922 movie of the same name, which itself was an “unauthorized and unofficial” adaptation of Bram Stoker’s novel Dracula.

The synopsis for the original is as follows: “In this highly influential silent horror film, the mysterious Count Orlok summons Thomas Hutter to his remote Transylvanian castle in the mountains. The eerie Orlok seeks to buy a house near Hutter and his wife, Ellen. After Orlok reveals his vampire nature, Hutter struggles to escape the castle, knowing that Ellen is in grave danger. Meanwhile Orlok’s servant, Knock, prepares for his master to arrive at his new home.”

Judging by Egger’s previous movies, no doubt Nosferatu will be filled with the mystical, horrifying, and intriguing, but only time will tell what plot he has for us in store.

We will update this article when we learn more.

