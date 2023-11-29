Alien: Romulus’ Cailee Spaeny just revealed where the upcoming sci-fi/horror flick fits within the franchise’s wider timeline.

Announced in March 2022, Alien: Romulus is the ninth entry in the Alien canon. It is directed by Fede Álvarez, working from a script he co-wrote with Rodo Sayagues.

Plot details remain largely under wraps, although Álvarez previously confirmed that Alien: Romulus won’t continue the prequel narrative set-up by Ridley Scott’s Prometheus and its sequel, Alien: Covenant.

This detail, plus the official synopsis’ reference to “a group of young people on a distant world,” was all we knew about Alien: Romulus’ story – until now.

Alien: Romulus star confirms new movie’s uncharted timeline

In a recent interview with Variety, star Cailee Spaeny established Alien: Romulus’ position within the overarching Alien chronology. Spaeny confirmed that Alien: Romulus takes place between Alien (1979) and Aliens (1986) – part of the timeline hitherto unexplored on-screen.

“It’s supposed to slot in between the first movie and the second movie,” Spaeny explained. “They brought [in] the same team from Aliens, the James Cameron film. The same people who built those xenomorphs actually came on and built ours.

“So getting to see the original design with the original people who have been working on these films for 45-plus years and has been so much of their life has been really incredible. My first film was big-budget sci-fi. I feel like I’m going back to that world. And I have so much fun. I like trying to do as many different things as I can.

“So I swapped my high heels and my beehive for spacesuits and lots of wire work… I love watching those old ‘70s, ‘80s action sci-fi films. And I’m such a fan of that IP and Sigourney Weaver. It’s legendary to get to be a part of it.”

Is Sigourney Weaver returning for Alien: Romulus?

Despite Spaeny’s obvious admiration for Weaver, she’s unlikely to share any scenes with her idol in the new Alien installment. Alien: Romulus’ spot on the timeline would allow for a Weaver cameo, however, the Hollywood icon is done portraying Ellen Ripley.

“[T]here was an Alien [film] that I really wanted to do with Neill Blomkamp and we didn’t get to do that,” Weaver said in April 2023. “But, you know, that ship has sailed… I’m very happy doing what I’m doing. I put in my time in space!”

