No, Argylle isn’t a film about a cat being thrown off a roof as the teaser suggests, but is instead an upcoming spy movie involving the work of Elly Conway.

Though few details have been revealed publicly, names such as Henry Cavil, Dua Lipa, and Bryce Dallas Howard have already been tied to the project.

The film’s current synopsis reads “Argylle (Cavil), a super-spy, is drawn into a treasure hunt that takes him around the world. The secret agent’s troubled past could jeopardize the mission.”

Now that the stars have been named and the plot has been outlined, how does Elly Conway fit into the world of Argylle?

Argylle: Who is Elly Conway?

Dubbed as the “next Ian Fleming,” Elly Conway is the person behind the novel, Argylle.

Amazingly, the novel that the upcoming film is based on hasn’t even been released yet and is due to publication in January 2024.

Though the deal to adapt Argylle came in at around $200 million according to industry reports, there’s still a lot of mystery around who Conway is. In short – we don’t know for certain.

The information given in the author’s Penguin author biography reads: “Elly Conway is the author of the heavily anticipated debut thriller, Argylle. She lives in the United States and is currently working on the next installment in the series.”

Her Instagram account is currently empty, with a photo of the book’s artwork as her profile picture. In 2022, The Hollywood Reporter made multiple attempts to reach out to Conway but came to a dead end.

As for the unreleased book, there’s hope that it will lead to a wider franchise in the world of cinema.

When the project was announced back in 2021, director Matthew Vaughn stated: “When I read this early draft manuscript I felt it was the most incredible and original spy franchise since Ian Fleming’s books of the ‘50s. This is going to reinvent the spy genre.”

Argylle will be available on Apple TV+ on February 2, 2024. Find out what other movies are coming up below:

