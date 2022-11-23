James Gunn debunks lies about Henry Cavill’s return as Superman

Cameron is Deputy TV and Movies Editor at Dexerto. He's an action movie aficionado, '80s obsessive, Oscars enthusiast, and a staunch Scot. He earned a First-Class Honours Degree in Multimedia Journalism from Glasgow Caledonian University, accredited by the NCTJ and BJTC. He began his career at UNILAD, starting as a Junior Journalist and becoming Entertainment Editor prior to joining Dexerto. You can contact him at cameron.frew@dexerto.com.

James Gunn has swatted down fake news and “lying” regarding Henry Cavill’s return as Superman in the DCEU.

Nearly 10 years after his debut in Man of Steel, Cavill is officially back as Superman. The star reprised his role in Black Adam’s post-credits scene, and he’s promised the fans will be “rewarded” for their patience.

It comes during perhaps the biggest shift DC has ever experienced, with James Gunn and Peter Safran taking the reins of the franchise to tell the “biggest story ever told.”

The Guardians of the Galaxy director is known for responding to rumors on social media, whether he’s confirming or outright denying them, and that clearly isn’t changing anytime soon.

James Gunn addresses Henry Cavill Superman “lies”

Ever since Cavill donned the red cape again, speculation has been rife about Man of Steel 2 and his future in the franchise, with many believing Gunn is planning to adapt the Crisis on Infinite Earths event for the big screen.

Whether or not that’s true remains to be seen – however, we know the details of Cavill’s contract haven’t been shared outside the walls of DC Studios, as per Gunn himself.

Responding to an article claiming Cavill’s contract includes TV appearances as Superman, he wrote: “I’m not sure if you’re purposely lying or being taken advantage of by someone lying to you, but, as I’ve stated on here before, NO ONE knows what’s happening at DC Studios right now other than me & Peter.

“That would include writing up any new contracts for anyone at this point.”

In a recent interview with IGN, Cavill said he was looking forward to meeting Gunn and discussing Superman’s future. “I’m looking very forward to meeting him. He’s clearly a very, very talented man, and I cannot wait to sit down and have long, long conversations with him.

“I’m very excited about him being there and very excited about any future opportunities we can work together.”

