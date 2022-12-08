Wonder Woman 3 axed as James Gunn shakes up DCEU

Cameron is Deputy TV and Movies Editor at Dexerto. He's an action movie aficionado, '80s obsessive, Oscars enthusiast, and a staunch Scot. He earned a First-Class Honours Degree in Multimedia Journalism from Glasgow Caledonian University, accredited by the NCTJ and BJTC. He began his career at UNILAD, starting as a Junior Journalist and becoming Entertainment Editor prior to joining Dexerto. You can contact him at cameron.frew@dexerto.com.

Wonder Woman 3 with Gal Gadot has been cancelled at Warner Bros, with James Gunn and Peter Safran’s stewardship of DC Studios about to hit a major turning point, according to a new report.

While the Marvel Cinematic Universe has seen its troubles in Phase Four, Kevin Feige has managed to maintain synergy across a sprawling world of movies and TV.

Unfortunately, the DCEU hasn’t been so steady. Beginning under the creative vision of Zack Snyder, there hasn’t been any sense of real cohesion in the franchise for years, with Joker, The Batman, and The Suicide Squad all taking place in separate universes.

Article continues after ad

Warner Bros Discovery CEO David Zaslav recently handed the DC keys to Gunn and Safran, and they’re coming in swinging – Wonder Woman 3 is “dead”, a new report says.

Wonder Woman 3 cancelled in James Gunn’s DC plan

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Wonder Woman 3 has been axed. The sequel would have seen Gal Gadot return to the role, with Patty Jenkins directing and co-writing the script.

The report says Gunn and Safran “broke the news to the filmmaker, telling her the project — as it stood — did not fit in with the new (but still unfolding) plans.”

Just yesterday, Gadot posted a puzzling tweet, and fans are unsure whether the star knew the project was canned and was saying goodbye, or if it’s unfortunate timing.

Article continues after ad

She wrote: “A few years ago it was announced that I was going to play Wonder Woman. I’ve been so grateful for the opportunity to play such an incredible, iconic character, and more than anything I’m grateful for YOU. The fans. Can’t wait to share her next chapter with you.”

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

In October, Jenkins also appeared at the Matera Film Festival, where she spoke about her plans for Wonder Woman beyond a third movie.

She said: “I just wrote last week the final scene for Wonder Woman 3 and I thought, ‘I’d be interested to see what happens next.’

Article continues after ad

“They have asked us to think of ways to do more and it accidentally happens, but you never know. I have a lot of other films I’m excited to do as well.”

You can check out our other superhero movie hubs below:

Deadpool 3 | Fantastic Four | Avengers: The Kang Dynasty | Avengers: Secret Wars | Marvel Zombies | The Marvels | Agatha: Coven of Chaos | Venom 3 | Daredevil: Born Again | Blade MCU | Captain America 4 | Avatar 2 | Across the Spider-Verse