Dwayne Johnson welcomes Henry Cavill’s Superman back: “World’s greatest superhero”

Dwayne Johnson has welcomed Henry Cavill’s Superman home to the DCEU following the release of Black Adam, calling him the “world’s greatest superhero.”

Has the hierarchy of the DC universe changed? Yes, it certainly seems so. Despite middling-to-bad reviews, Black Adam is off to a successful start with audiences, grossing $142 million in its first week.

Ahead of the movie’s release, The Rock dropped a whopper of a tease: five years after “Josstice League”, there was a chance we’d see the Man of Steel again.

It’s now confirmed: Henry Cavill has returned to the DCEU as Superman, and Johnson is delighted to see him back.

Dwayne Johnson on Henry Cavill’s Superman return: “Welcome home”

After Cavill officially announced his return on Instagram, Johnson shared the clip and tweeted: “We fought for years to bring you back. They always said no.

“But to @DanyGarciaCo @hhgarcia41 & myself no was not an option. We can’t build out our DCEU w/out the world’s greatest superhero. And fans will always come first. Welcome home. I’ll see you down the road.”

In a video, Cavill said: “I wanted to wait until the weekend was over before posting this, because I wanted to give you all a chance to watch Black Adam. Now that plenty of you have, I wanted to make it official: I am back as Superman.

“The image you see on this post and what you saw in Black Adam are just a very small taste of things to come. There’s a lot to be thankful for, and I’ll get to that in time, but I wanted to thank you guys most of all. Thank you for your support and thank you for your patience. I promise it will be rewarded.”

Black Adam is available to watch in cinemas now. You can find out more about Man of Steel 2 here.