Maestro: Bradley Cooper is “unrecognizable” in first trailer for Netflix biopic

After the success of A Star Is Born, Bradley Cooper is directing and starring in a new Netflix movie: Maestro, and the actor disappears into the role in the first trailer.

Before 2018, Cooper was best known for two movies: The Hangover, in which he played the handsome, cool member of the Wolfpack, and Limitless, which transformed his character from a laze-about writer into arguably the most (super)powerful man in the world.

Then came his remake of A Star Is Born, his acclaimed directorial debut starring himself as tortured rockstar Jackson Maine and Lady Gaga as Ally, a humble singer-songwriter who’s catapulted to fame in what feels like an instant.

Article continues after ad

He’s been hard at work on his new project: Maestro, a Netflix biopic chronicling the life of famed composer Leonard Bernstein – and you may struggle to recognize him in the first trailer.

Bradley Cooper is unrecognizable in first Maestro trailer

You can check out the first trailer for Maestro below:

It’s a brief teaser, opening on Cooper’s Bernstein and Carey Mulligan’s Felicia Montealegre sitting back to back in a park. “How long do we need to do this for?” he asks. “Well, we need to build up a very strong connection,” she says.

Article continues after ad

We see a combination of black-and-white and color imagery, seeing how the couple met, fell in love, and aged together through his success and revelations about his sexuality.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

The first image of Cooper as Bernstein was shared in May last year, which was similarly eye-opening, and people can’t believe the star’s transformation. “The prosthetics on Cooper are absolutely phenomenal,” one user commented. “He’s unrecognizable, the makeup is very good,” a second wrote.

Article continues after ad

“The resemblance is uncanny,” another wrote. “Academy award for best makeup,” a fourth tweeted. “Could be a monumental Oscar contender here if it pays off,” a fifth wrote. “It’s evident from just the Maestro trailer alone how much Bradley Cooper has levelled up as a filmmaker. You can clearly see so much growth in skill and maturity. Can’t wait to see the film now at Venice,” another tweeted.

The official logline for the movie reads: “Maestro is a towering and fearless love story chronicling the lifelong relationship between Leonard Bernstein and Felicia Montealegre Cohn Bernstein. A love letter to life and art, Maestro at its core is an emotionally epic portrayal of family and love.”

Article continues after ad

Maestro is in select theaters from November 22 and Netflix on December 20. You can also check out our other Netflix hubs below:

The Night Agent Season 2 | The Gentlemen | Will there be Firefly Lane Season 3? | Sex Education Season 4 | Beef Season 2 | Monster Season 2 | Will there be Ginny and Georgia Season 3? | Black Mirror Season 7 | All the Light We Cannot See | Stranger Things Season 5 | Chicken Run 2 | Florida Man Season 2 | Obsession Season 2 | The Sandman Season 2 | The Lincoln Lawyer Season 3