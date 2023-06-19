Kevin Smith says “Give Nic Cage a Superman movie”

Kevin Smith has been discussing how a story he told onstage ended up in The Flash, and explaining why he thinks it should lead to a Nicolas Cage Superman movie.

Kevin Smith is a comic book geek who has turned his passion into a career. He’s written comics. Directed episodes of superhero shows. And the characters in his movies spend an inordinate amount of time arguing about comic book characters.

Smith has also made a living telling anecdotes about his career on stage. One of which concerned the time he spent working on the script for Superman Lives.

You can read all about that doomed project here, but had it taken flight, Superman Lives would have starred Nicolas Cage as the Man of Steel. And Smith believes that could still happen via the below quotes. Though beware of THE FLASH SPOILERS ahead…

Kevin Smith says “Give Nicolas Cage a Superman movie”

Jon Peters famously wanted Nicolas Cage to fight a giant spider in Superman Lives, which Kevin Smith duly wrote into the script. And that scene became a reality this week, when Nico Cage’s Kryptonian goes toe-to-toe with a huge arachnid in The Flash.

While speaking to Rolling Stone about his unexpected turn of events, Smith said: “It’s mind-melting.” But he also sees potential there.

“I’ve been reading a bunch of people on Twitter going like, ‘When that scene happened, the audience erupted.’ So if I’m Warner Bros., I’m going like, ‘F**k it. There’s a multiverse man. Let’s give Nic Cage a Superman movie.’

“You don’t have to be the only Superman, but why not? We’ve got multiple Batmans. I mean, sh*t, it would be one of the most interesting Superman flicks ever made. With all due respect to James Gunn and [his forthcoming reboot] Superman Legacy, like, you’re talking about one of the greatest American actors alive. I still would back that play 100%.”

You can read the rest of Smith’s reaction over at Rolling Stone. While for more on The Flash, check out the below articles.

