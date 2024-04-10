Joker 2 fans can’t get over trailer’s “sickening” final shot

The first trailer for Joker 2 has finally dropped, with fans already entranced by one “sickening” shot at the end.

Even though Joker 2 isn’t expected to release until October 4, the movie’s first trailer has been released this week — and fans’ jaws are already on the floor over its final shot.

The trailer teases a mashup of villainous delusion and Hollywood-era musical numbers as Joker meets Harley Quinn at Arkham Asylum.

However, it’s the parting shot that’s held the most interest for fans. Seated on either side of a prison plexiglass, Harley draws a smile in lipstick on the glass, saying to Joker “I want to see the real you.” Joker brings his face up to the smile, emulating the typically comic look the villain adopts outside of the Asylum walls.

Article continues after ad

“This shot is so sickening. Joker 2 might get an Oscar I fear,” one fan responded to the trailer drop on X/Twitter. “Might be the best shot,” another agreed.

Article continues after ad

While fan opinion remains divided on how Joker 2 will play out, fans seem to feel unanimous about one thing — that that trailer is visually breathtaking.

“God damn what a beautiful trailer,” a third fan weighed in, with a fourth suggesting: “Looks so good. I didn’t think a sequel was needed but now I want this film injected in my veins.”

“Joaquin Phoenix is winning another Oscar for this,” a fifth chimed in, with a sixth highlighting: “This looks unbelievably peak. Couldn’t be happier with the trailer wtf.”

Article continues after ad

While both characters appear to be deviating from their original comic book forms, early praise is already been piled onto Lady Gaga just as much as Joaquin Phoenix.

“Lady Gaga as the new Harley Quinn I’M PREPARED,” another fan summed up.

Check out even more amazing movies to stream in the meantime this month.