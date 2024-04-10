Joker 2: What is Hotel Arkham?

With the release of the first trailer for Joker 2, many fans have wondered what the featured Hotel Arkham is.

Joker: Folie à Deux, Todd Phillips’ highly anticipated upcoming sequel, just released its first trailer with hidden Easter eggs inside.

Between the haunting music and blooming relationship between Joker and Harley Quinn, many spotted an interesting billboard that looms over the couple’s rooftop dance reading “Hotel Arkham.”

But what exactly is Hotel Arkham and how does that location fit into Joker 2’s plot? Here’s everything we know.

What is Hotel Arkham in Joker 2?

The Hotel Arkham featured in Joker 2 is actually Arkham Hospital for the Criminally Insane.

Article continues after ad

At the end of Joker, Arthur Fleck was sentenced to time at Arkham Hospital for the Criminal Insane following his crime spree, which included the publicized murder of TV host Murray Franklin.

Arkham Hospital for the Criminally Insane has been a huge location in Gotham City since it was first introduced in 1974’s Batman #258 as it has housed all of Batman’s most iconic villains, including the Joker.

Article continues after ad

Hotel Arkham shown in Joker 2’s trailer could be a manifestation of Joker’s delusion as he envisions himself to be in a plush hotel alongside Harley Quinn instead of a maximum security mental hospital.

Article continues after ad

By showing the existence of Hotel Arkham, Joker 2 is letting fans know not to trust what they see or hear from either Joker or Harley Quinn as they both could be sharing in this delusion of grandeur.

Also, as the sign below Hotel Arkham says that there’s vacancy, there’s a chance that Joker and Harley Quinn work together to escape the hospital and wreak havoc on all of Gotham.

Joker: Folie à Deux dances into theaters on October 4, 2024. For more of the best movies to watch this month, check out our guide.