Joker 2: Is Harley Quinn pregnant? Theory explained

In the new Joker 2 trailer, there’s a blink-and-you’ll-miss-it moment that hints that Harley Quinn could be pregnant.

Todd Phillips’ highly anticipated sequel Joker 2, or Joker: Folie à Deux, just released its first teaser trailer and its chalk full of hidden Easter egg.

Besides seemingly confirming that the musical aspect of the movie could be a red herring, the trailer also hinted that Lady Gaga’s Harley Quinn could be carrying Joker’s child.

In the trailer at about 1:33, you can see Joker and Harley kicking their legs up on the steps of a packed courthouse but, if you look very closely, it looks like a Harley is rocking a sizable baby bump.

Warner Bros. Pictures

Of course this could be caused by the angle of the camera or the bunched up fabric of the dress she’s wearing, but it seems too round and centered to be anything but a baby bump.

The idea of Harley Quinn being pregnant with Joker’s baby isn’t too farfetched as it’s happened on two separate occasions in the comic world.

In Batman: Curse of the White Knight, Harley becomes pregnant by Jack Napier, the cured version of Joker, and in Injustice: Gods Among Us, Harley carries non-cured Joker’s baby, but hides her away from the Clown Prince of Crime.

So, there’s a chance that this version of Harley could be pregnant thanks to her whirlwind relationship with Joker or this is simply part of the delusion the two of them could be sharing, which would make sense seeing that they will meet while being locked away in a mental hospital.

Joker: Folie à Deux premieres on October 4, 2024. In the meantime, you can check out some other films that are debuting this month.