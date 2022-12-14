Is there going to be a Warrior Nun Season 3?

Cameron is Deputy TV and Movies Editor at Dexerto. He's an action movie aficionado, '80s obsessive, Oscars enthusiast, and a staunch Scot. He earned a First-Class Honours Degree in Multimedia Journalism from Glasgow Caledonian University, accredited by the NCTJ and BJTC. He began his career at UNILAD, starting as a Junior Journalist and becoming Entertainment Editor prior to joining Dexerto. You can contact him at cameron.frew@dexerto.com.

Will there be a Warrior Nun Season 3? The second season of the hit series recently hit Netflix, but will Warrior Nun return for a third season?

Warrior Nun, based on Ben Dunn’s comic book character, first debuted on Netflix in July 2020. While its first season opened to positive reviews, Season 2 was an extraordinary success, landing a 100% score on Rotten Tomatoes.

In our review, we called it one of the streaming platform’s “most bingeable shows… filled with action, compelling character progression, and an expansion of the lore that draws you in from the onset, Warrior Nun Season 2 is an absolute triumph.”

So, what’s happening with Warrior Nun Season 3; is it happening, or has the show been cancelled?

Will there be a Warrior Nun Season 3?

Sadly, there won’t be a Warrior Nun Season 3 on Netflix as the show has been cancelled – but there’s a chance it could release elsewhere.

While Warrior Nun has a passionate fanbase, its performance on the platform’s Top 10 chart – it topped out at number 5 and fell off after three weeks – saw it axed alongside other shows, like The Bastard Son & the Devil Himself.

Responding to the news, showrunner Simon Barry tweeted: “I’ve just found out that @netflix will not be renewing #WarriorNun – my sincere appreciation to all the fans who worked so hard to bring awareness to this series, and for the love you showed me, the cast and the whole production team. It was a privilege to be a part of this.”

As for whether the show may be saved by another network, a bit like Netflix saving Manifest, Barry wrote: “We are looking into this. We will find out if there’s a path to moving #WarriorNun somewhere else. Will keep everyone posted. #SaveWarriorNun.”

Alba Baptista, who plays Ava Silva in the show, also tweeted: “Working on Warrior Nun was a very special chapter of my life. Thank you to the cast and crew for giving everything they had. Thank you to the fans that loved and supported us. I see you and I love you. It was all for you. I’m forever grateful.”

A petition to renew Warrior Nun for Season 3 has already amassed nearly 20,000 signatures, citing the cancelations of First Kill and The Wilds. “A renewal would be extremely meaningful to a community that feels increasingly underrepresented and undervalued in current television media,” it reads.

We’ll update this article if Warrior Nun Season 3 gets renewed. In the meantime, check out our other TV and movie hubs below:

