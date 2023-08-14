Is The Chosen One based on a book? How Netflix show connects to American Jesus

The Chosen One is a new Netflix series about the seeming return of Jesus Christ – so is this religious drama based on a book?

The Chosen One is a six-episode series heading to Netflix this Wednesday, August 16, 2023. The official synopsis is as follows:

“Imagine for a moment… You’re 12-years-old and one day you discover that you possess the same powers as Jesus Christ. Meet Jodie, a kid who finds himself in awe as he starts to develop incredible and divine abilities.

“The events and revelations that follow lead the young prodigy and his crew of friends to embark on a supernatural coming of age journey through the Baja region that could change their reality and everything the world believes. Will he rise to answer the divine call?”

Is The Chosen One based on a book?

Yes, The Chosen One is based on a book – a comic book series called American Jesus, which was then turned into a series of graphic novels.

Written by Mark Millar (Wanted, Kick-Ass, Kingsman) and Peter Gross, the comic was first published by Dark Horse in 2004. While the archive can now be found at Image Comics here.

Image Comics

Here’s the official synopsis for the book, which suggests that the show will follow much the same storyline: “After surviving a freak accident, a 12-year-old boy discovers he’s the returned Jesus Christ. He can turn water into wine, make the crippled walk… he can even raise the dead. How will he deal with his destiny and lead the world through a conflict that’s been thousands of years in the making?”

The Chosen One cast: Who’s in it?

Here’s the cast for American Jesus adaptation The Chosen One, featuring actors, and the character they play (where that information is available):

Article continues after ad

Bobby Luhnow as Jodie

Dianna Agron as Sarah

Lilith Amelie Siordia Mejia as Magda

Juan Fernando González Anguamea as Tuka

Jorge Javier Arballo Osornio as Hipólito

Alberto Pérez-Jácome Kenna as Wagner

Other cast members include:

Tenoch Huerta

Patricio Serna Meza

Carlos Bardem

Alfonso Dosa l

l Eileen Yáñez

Sofia Sisniega

The Chosen One is streaming on Netflix from August 16, 2023.

