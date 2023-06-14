New Amazon Prime Video Tomb Raider series lands Phoebe Waller-Bridge in writing role

Indiana Jones star and Fleabag creator Phoebe Waller-Bridge has confirmed that she is working on the new Amazon TV series adaptation of Tomb Raider, with the writer and actor teasing what fans can expect from the new series.

When it comes to iconic female protagonists in the world of gaming, many will immediately think of Lara Croft. As one of the oldest female protagonists in gaming, Lara Croft has become a well-known figure.

As well as her extensive game franchise, the character has also featured in comics and two different movie iterations. First featuring Angelina Jolie and then more recently Alicia Vikander.

However, a change in ownership of the character will see a brand new video game series developed as well as a new Amazon TV series.

MGM/Amazon Alicia Vikander was the last actor to play Lara Croft in a Tomb Raider movie.

In a recent interview with IGN, Indiana Jones and Fleabag star Phoebe Waller-Bridge confirmed that she is working on the new Tomb Raider series. The writer and actor explained why she is involved and how her work on Indiana Jones will help inform the character of Lara Croft for the new series.

Amazon Tomb Raider series brings in Phoebe Waller-Bridge

Waller-Bridge then went on to describe how excited she is to be a part of the project and that she has high hopes for the Amazon Tomb Raider series.

“I love the idea of, as Steven Spielberg describes it, the greatest show on Earth, as in being able to make things with that scale and to go on adventures that big and for the comedy and the heart to be matched but on this kind of great, great level,” she said.

“And, actually, through all the adventure stuff that I’ve learned from those [franchises], it’s actually how to keep something feeling grounded as well as allow it to be bigger than itself in some way. And so hopefully that will all translate perfectly, seamlessly into Tomb Raider.”

For all the latest Tomb Raider news and updates, be sure to check out Dexerto’s full coverage here.