Jack Sheridan, played by Martin Henderson, is one of the main characters of Virgin River, and he’s been on quite the journey so far – but how old is he?

The age of the characters in Virgin River can be ambiguous at times, especially for readers of Robyn Carr’s books, given that changes have been made in Netflix’s adaptation.

Lizzie, for example, is only 14 years old in the novels, whereas she moves to the titular town in the series when she’s 19, allowing for more mature storylines for her character – including an unexpected pregnancy in Season 5.

Article continues after ad

But what about Jack? By the time he meets his significant other, Mel Monroe (Alexandra Breckenridge), he’s already been round the block of life. Here’s what you need to know about how old he is, as well as his age gap with Mel in Virgin River.

Article continues after ad

How old is Jack in Virgin River?

In the first Virgin River book, Carr confirms on her site that Jack is 40, while Mel is 32. And given this title serves as the basis for Season 1, and the timeline matches up, it makes sense that the characters are these ages at the start of the Netflix series.

Article continues after ad

As per Jack’s character description, he is a “40-year-old retired, decorated Marine who fought in four combat zones and now owns Jack’s Bar, the center of social life in Virgin River. There he meets Mel Monroe.”

Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive: Fewer Ads | Dark Mode | Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech Email Sign up

Netflix

Meanwhile, Mel’s states: “Nine months after losing her ER doctor husband in a violent, big-city crime, this burned-out RN, certified nurse midwife and nurse practitioner, age 32, comes to Virgin River, answering an ad to assist the local country doctor.”

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Although we’re already on Season 5, not a lot of time has passed since the start of the series – it’s only been around six months from Mel arriving in Virgin River to the latest installment. Which explains why it felt like Charmaine had been pregnant since the dawn of time.

Mel had her birthday in Season 3, which means we can assume she’s now 33, but Jack hasn’t celebrated his yet. Unless his birthday was off-screen, that would mean Jack is still 40 years old.

Article continues after ad

As for the actors who play them, Alexandra Breckenridge is 41 in real life, while Martin Henderson is 49 – and we can’t imagine anyone else playing our favorite duo.

Article continues after ad

Virgin River Seasons 1-5 are streaming on Netflix now. Check out our other coverage below: