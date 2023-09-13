Episode 5 of Ahsoka features scenes in which a young version of the title character interacts with Anakin Skywalker. But who plays Ahsoka junior? Read on to find out.

Episode 5 of Ahsoka is the best instalment yet. You can read our review of the episode – titled ‘Shadow Warrior’ – here.

Or if you want the gist of Dexerto’s thoughts, we wrote: “Ahsoka Episode 5 is a hyperspeed jump into the highest echelon of Star Wars television; wondrous, emotional, and spine-tinglingly envisioned.”

Midway through the episode, and following a charged conversation between Ahsoka and Anakin in the ‘World Between Worlds,’ Ahsoka finds herself in the past, as her teenage self. And the actress who plays the character steals every scene that she’s in.

Who plays young Ahsoka in Episode 5?

Young Ashoka is played by Ariana Greenblatt in Episode 5 of the Star Wars series.

Greenblatt made her acting debut in TV series Liv and Maddie, before appearing in other Tween shows like Legendary Dudas and Stuck in the Middle.

She’s had success with voiceover work, playing Velma in animated movie Scoob!, and Tabitha in the Boss Baby sequel, TV movie, and spinoff series. While movie credits include A Bad Mom’s Christmas, The One and Only Ivan, Love and Monsters, and Awake.

Disney/Marvel Ariana Greenblatt as Young Gamora in Avengers: Infinity War.

Ahsoka isn’t the only flashback character that the actress has played either. In 2018, she was ‘Young Gamora’ in Avengers: Infinity War. While in 2021 she played ‘Young Nina’ in In the Heights.

But Ariana Greenblatt’s most high-profile role to date is as Sasha in Barbie, the angry teen who starts out hating the title character, but grows to respect her over the course of the movie.

What’s next for Ariana Greenblatt?

Ariana Greenblatt has two movies in the can, though there’s been trouble behind-the-scenes on both.

The actress once again voices Velma in Scoob!: Holiday Haunt. But even though the film has been completed, Warner Bros. announced in August 2022 that they would not be releasing it for tax purposes.

While Greenblatt also plays Tiny Tina in the movie adaptation of Borderlands. But while that movie has been in production for years – and just undergone extensive reshoots – it should nevertheless see the light of day. Borderlands is due to hit screens on August 9, 2024.

Ahsoka Episodes 1-5 are available on Disney+ now, which you can sign up for here. You can check out our other coverage below:

